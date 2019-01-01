There are no Videos in your queue.
Spanx
She built the Spanx brand starting out with just $5,000 in savings and no experience in retail or manufacturing.
The beloved shapewear company expands with a collection of skinny jeans.
The founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about the vision for her invention and how she prepared for its success.
The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how she came up with a memorable business name.
More From This Topic
Leadership
The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how the headquarters design motivates and inspires employees. Part of our Insights series.
Growth Strategies
Inventor and founder Sara Blakely on how she comes up with new ideas for her body-slimming undergarment company.
Leadership
The founder of Spanx opens up about what drives her -- and the critical life lesson she learned early on.
