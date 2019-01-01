My Queue

Spanx

11 Entrepreneurs Who Deserve Their Own Hollywood Movies
Entrepreneurs

These founders' stories are anything but ordinary
Roger Cusa | 6 min read
How Sara Blakely Built a Billion-Dollar Business From Scratch

She built the Spanx brand starting out with just $5,000 in savings and no experience in retail or manufacturing.
Gabrielle Karol | 4 min read
Spanx Aims to Get More Closet Real Estate with New Denim Line

The beloved shapewear company expands with a collection of skinny jeans.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on the Drive to Succeed

The founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about the vision for her invention and how she prepared for its success.
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on What's in a Name

The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how she came up with a memorable business name.

Spanx's Sara Blakely on How She Created an Inspiring Work Environment
Leadership

The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how the headquarters design motivates and inspires employees. Part of our Insights series.
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on Finding New Ideas
Growth Strategies

Inventor and founder Sara Blakely on how she comes up with new ideas for her body-slimming undergarment company.
Sara Blakely on Resilience
Leadership

The founder of Spanx opens up about what drives her -- and the critical life lesson she learned early on.
Teri Evans | 5 min read