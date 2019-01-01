spartan race

My Queue

Adaptive Athlete Tim Morris Powers Through Life With 2 Arms Better Than Most With 4 Functioning Limbs
Radicals & Visionaries

On this episode of 'Spartan UP!,' Morris talks about how a paralyzing accident propelled him into living life with passion.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
Former U.S. Military Commander Compares His Rise in the Ranks to an Endurance Race

On this episode of "Spartan UP!," Sgt. Major Frank Grippe, who was in charge of military operations in 20 countries, talks about the importance of grit and determination in athletics and life.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
The Most Important Question for Any Entrepreneur, Period.

The secret to success for four highly motivated people comes down to what makes them move forward.
Joe De Sena | 11 min read
Get More Done In Less Time

There's nothing you can't achieve if you work just four hours every week on it.
Joe De Sena | 4 min read
Marathons & Mud Runs. Great Business, But Where's The Tech?

Endurance racing is more popular than ever. Trouble is, there is a lack of real technology hooks in ticketing and social media.
William Litvack | 4 min read

A True Goal Needs to Become an Obsession
Overcoming Obstacles

A True Goal Needs to Become an Obsession

Michael Wardian thought he'd broken a world record. Then, in the middle of the night, a tweet stated otherwise. His response will amaze you.
Joe De Sena | 6 min read