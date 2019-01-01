There are no Videos in your queue.
Speakers
Public Speaking
Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Follow these tips to get more gigs and make a great first impression.
Here's a tip you probably haven't heard: Speak so slowly that it actually feels strange.
The tech giant's in-house idea incubator will show off a portable directional speaker, a device that can help people with lung damage and smart eyeglasses.
Audiences want to be taken seriously and have fun. Speakers who deliver both are in demand.
Apple
There's room for two smart voice platforms; Apple just wants HomePod to be in second place.
Apple
Amazon Echo comparisons are likely, but Apple is positioning HomePod as a music speaker.
Speakers
Go step-by-step through one designer's process.
Public Speaking
It's going to take more than a wish and a vision board to transform yourself into a successful paid speaker.
Public Speaking
If you can tell a corporate audience in an engaging way how to make or save money, they'll pay you. But it's more work than it sounds.
Far Out Tech
Turtle Beach designed the technology for gamers, but soon realized people with hearing loss could benefit from it.
RadioShack
A new partnership brings hip-hop to the ailing 94-year old brand.
Love
With Valentine's Day around the corner, here's a stimulating spoonful of inspirational talks about that thing that makes the world go 'round.
Esquire Guy
Speaking as an expert? Take note of this advice.
