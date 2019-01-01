My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Speaking

3 Powerful Public Speaking Tips (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

3 Powerful Public Speaking Tips (60-Second Video)

Here's how to give the best speech of your life.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Master the Art of Public Speaking for Less Than $20

Master the Art of Public Speaking for Less Than $20

Expert Bill Hoogterp will teach you how to 'own the room' across 31 different video lessons.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
The Secrets to Becoming a High-Income Public Speaker

The Secrets to Becoming a High-Income Public Speaker

Public speaking can earn you millions of dollars over time. Here's how to get started, even if you have zero experience giving talks.
The Oracles | 6 min read
6 Easy Tips for Conquering Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)

6 Easy Tips for Conquering Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)

Turn a weakness into a strength by using these steps.
Matthew McCreary | 1 min read

More From This Topic

I Went From Unknown Speaker to Charging More Than $10,000 Per Gig -- and You Can, Too
Public Speaking

I Went From Unknown Speaker to Charging More Than $10,000 Per Gig -- and You Can, Too

Follow these tips to get more gigs and make a great first impression.
Jose Flores | 6 min read
Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling
Interviews

Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling

It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read
6 Things You Need to Do to Become a Paid Public Speaker
Public Speaking

6 Things You Need to Do to Become a Paid Public Speaker

Want to get paid for speaking appearances? Here's how.
Amar Hussain | 5 min read
Top 3 Ways for Building a Word-of-Mouth Business
Word of Mouth

Top 3 Ways for Building a Word-of-Mouth Business

How to get more referrals.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
Instantly Be More Persuasive With These 12 Tips
Speaking

Instantly Be More Persuasive With These 12 Tips

Command, convince and convert the audience the next time you speak.
Dustin Mathews | 4 min read
Do Us All a Favor and Stop Saying These Words Around the Office
Communication

Do Us All a Favor and Stop Saying These Words Around the Office

It's time to lose these phrases from your vocab.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
7 Ways Self-Publishing Can Make You 6 Figures
Ready For Anything

7 Ways Self-Publishing Can Make You 6 Figures

If you've got knowledge to share, publishing your own book can establish you as a thought leader and create new leads as well as a passive-revenue stream.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
10 Words You're Probably Using Wrong -- and What to Say Instead
Communication

10 Words You're Probably Using Wrong -- and What to Say Instead

To save yourself some embarrassment, here are the definitions of 10 tricky word pairs.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
4 Ways to Make An Irresistible Offer Without Selling
Presentations

4 Ways to Make An Irresistible Offer Without Selling

Learn how to overcome fears of public speaking and over-selling-no matter the presentation.
Dustin Mathews | 5 min read
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements
Public Speaking

10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements

Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Rocco Baldassarre | 6 min read