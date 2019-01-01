My Queue

Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Effective Communication Is Something You Learn, Not Something You're Born With

Effective Communication Is Something You Learn, Not Something You're Born With

Listening actively and expressing thoughts clearly are hard-earned, high-level skills.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 8 min read
5 Secrets to Writing a Memorable Speech

5 Secrets to Writing a Memorable Speech

There are some very useful guidelines that can serve any speechwriter's needs.
Harrison Monarth | 7 min read
Elon Musk Made a Secret Appearance to Elite U.S. Marines and Gave a Stirring Speech

Elon Musk Made a Secret Appearance to Elite U.S. Marines and Gave a Stirring Speech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a welcomed appearance at the 1st Marine Raider Battalion Ball and delivered a sobering speech that took many U.S. Marines by surprise last Friday.
David Choi | 4 min read
6 Foolproof Methods to Fearless Public Speaking

6 Foolproof Methods to Fearless Public Speaking

Learn how to crush the jitters and exude greatness when you speak.
Dustin Mathews | 6 min read

How to Score Public Speaking Events to Grow Your Business
How to Score Public Speaking Events to Grow Your Business

Nothing positions you better as the expert than standing in front of an audience.
Allison Maslan | 5 min read
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements

Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Rocco Baldassarre | 6 min read
3 Secrets to Mastering the Art of Public Speaking
3 Secrets to Mastering the Art of Public Speaking

Learn to read the cues from the audience and adjust accordingly.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis

A successful speaker should deliver content that will impress, amaze and excite an audience.
Issamar Ginzberg | 7 min read
Be More Persuasive by Answering These 3 Questions
Be More Persuasive by Answering These 3 Questions

Following the think, feel and act tips will empower your speeches and other presentations.
Sharí Alexander | 5 min read
Making Your Voice Visual Will Enhance Your Vocal Power
Making Your Voice Visual Will Enhance Your Vocal Power

The technique of making your voice visual creates a structure that provides range, performance and freedom.
Arthur Joseph | 4 min read
Scared to Speak in Public? Get Over It With These 5 Strategies.
Scared to Speak in Public? Get Over It With These 5 Strategies.

Ben Angel says this structured approach to giving presentations will make you a stellar speaker and a more influential person.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
The 2 Unbreakable Laws of Public Speaking
The 2 Unbreakable Laws of Public Speaking

When you're at the podium, character and content are everything.
Paul Evans | 5 min read
Make It a Project to Improve Your Vocal Projection
Make It a Project to Improve Your Vocal Projection

Impromptu Guru Jill Schiefelbein gives tips to help you project better during a presentation.
Entrepreneur Network | 3 min read
Is This Your Year to Speak -- and Get Paid?
Is This Your Year to Speak -- and Get Paid?

Follow these three tips to transform yourself from passive audience member to authoritative professional speaker.
Gene Hammett | 5 min read