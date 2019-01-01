There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
speeches
Listening actively and expressing thoughts clearly are hard-earned, high-level skills.
There are some very useful guidelines that can serve any speechwriter's needs.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a welcomed appearance at the 1st Marine Raider Battalion Ball and delivered a sobering speech that took many U.S. Marines by surprise last Friday.
Learn how to crush the jitters and exude greatness when you speak.
More From This Topic
Public Speaking
Nothing positions you better as the expert than standing in front of an audience.
Public Speaking
Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Public Speaking
Learn to read the cues from the audience and adjust accordingly.
Public Speaking
A successful speaker should deliver content that will impress, amaze and excite an audience.
Persuasion
Following the think, feel and act tips will empower your speeches and other presentations.
Public Speaking
The technique of making your voice visual creates a structure that provides range, performance and freedom.
Entrepreneur Network
Ben Angel says this structured approach to giving presentations will make you a stellar speaker and a more influential person.
Public Speaking
When you're at the podium, character and content are everything.
Entrepreneur Network
Impromptu Guru Jill Schiefelbein gives tips to help you project better during a presentation.
Public Speaking
Follow these three tips to transform yourself from passive audience member to authoritative professional speaker.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?