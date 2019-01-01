My Queue

spin-off

What to Do With That New Venture of Yours? Spin-in or Spin-out?
Netflix spun out its 'Netflix Box' division, which became Roku -- with a $4 billion-plus market cap. What will you do with your big idea?
Ben Yoskovitz | 5 min read
Test Startup Urges As An Intrapreneur, With Caution

Intrapreneurship is a mindset that team members can apply for value in corporations, as well as startups.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read