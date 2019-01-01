My Queue

Spoleto

Spoleto: Ve más allá de las fronteras
Franquicias

Spoleto: Ve más allá de las fronteras

Esta franquicia brasileña de comida italiana busca conquistar al público con un original concepto fast casual.
Ana Santín | 7 min read
Claves de éxito de Spoleto

Claves de éxito de Spoleto

Bajo el slogan "en Spoleto el Chef eres tú", esta firma logró posicionarse como una popular cadena restaurantera. Conoce las 5 bases que cimientan su éxito.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
Franquicia Spoleto amplía su meta de aperturas para 2010

Franquicia Spoleto amplía su meta de aperturas para 2010

La franquicia brasileña ha visto mejor el segundo trimestre, por lo que espera cerrar el año con 3 inauguraciones más que en su primer pronóstico.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Encanta a tus clientes

Encanta a tus clientes

Lo que necesitas es una oferta irresistible y una promoción permanente. Como las de la cadena de restaurantes Spoleto.
Ana Paula Hernández Alday | 15 min read