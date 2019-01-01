My Queue

Sponsorships

How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship
Branding

How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship

Festivals and sponsors collaborate with each other to create events that help bring communities together.
Alice Goldstein | 7 min read
No Money? No Problem. 30 Low Budget Marketing Ideas for Your Business

No Money? No Problem. 30 Low Budget Marketing Ideas for Your Business

Effective marketing begins with a good elevator pitch delivered to anybody interested in listening.
John Rampton | 14 min read
Demystifying the Process of Securing Corporate Sponsorship

Demystifying the Process of Securing Corporate Sponsorship

Know who you are asking, what you are asking for and when to ask it.
Ximena N. Larkin | 4 min read
Don't Pay to Play the Game of Marketing: Here's What to Do Instead

Don't Pay to Play the Game of Marketing: Here's What to Do Instead

There's no one right way to market a startup, but there are millions of worthless efforts and plenty of people and companies willing to take your money.
Jason Lucash | 5 min read
5 Tips for Using Corporate Sponsorship to Drive Brand Visibility

5 Tips for Using Corporate Sponsorship to Drive Brand Visibility

Companies spent more than $20 billion on sponsorships last year.
Matt Orlic | 5 min read

More From This Topic

3 Criteria to Fulfill With Your Next Sponsorship Opportunity
Sponsorships

3 Criteria to Fulfill With Your Next Sponsorship Opportunity

Sponsoring the wrong event can be destructive to your brand. So, what should you look for?
David Saef | 5 min read
Pokémon Go Creator Wants More Sponsorships Like McDonald's Japan
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Creator Wants More Sponsorships Like McDonald's Japan

Niantic is talking with several companies interested in partnerships similar to the deal that turned nearly 3,000 McDonald's restaurants in Japan into stops for collecting virtual supplies or "gyms" for on-screen battles.
Reuters | 3 min read
Events Cost Money. Here Are 3 Ways to Secure Sponsorship.
Entrepreneur Network

Events Cost Money. Here Are 3 Ways to Secure Sponsorship.

Events are an amazing way to connect with your customers and community and to build your network and pipeline -- but you need cash to pull them off.
Michael Donnelly | 3 min read
How LeagueSide Found Big-Time Opportunities in Small-Town Sports
Niche marketing

How LeagueSide Found Big-Time Opportunities in Small-Town Sports

The founders of this startup took their passion for sports and filtered it into a successful niche business helping youth athletic teams.
Andrew Yang | 4 min read
Conferences Are Good for Networking but Great for Marketing
Marketing

Conferences Are Good for Networking but Great for Marketing

Even a tedious conference is a good opportunity to get you and your product in front of potential customers.
Derek Newton | 4 min read
5 Ways to Get Your First Customer
Ready For Anything

5 Ways to Get Your First Customer

The initial adopters of your product play a pivotal role for your company. They bring in revenue and can open doors to other purchasers.
Diana Kander | 6 min read
How Business Is Regulating Good Behavior in the NFL
Ready For Anything

How Business Is Regulating Good Behavior in the NFL

The NFL and players needed sponsors to get serious about abuse. Thank capitalism for that.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
A Jonas Brother's Baby, Brought to You by Procter & Gamble
Marketing

A Jonas Brother's Baby, Brought to You by Procter & Gamble

News of the birth of Kevin Jonas's first child, a baby girl, was accompanied by a marketing message from the consumer products company.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Top 10 Ways to Make Money Online -- With Integrity
Growth Strategies

Top 10 Ways to Make Money Online -- With Integrity

To do it right, you'll need to find a way that serves your vision while also supporting others.
Lewis Howes | 5 min read
Before You Sponsor an Event, Answer These Questions
Marketing

Before You Sponsor an Event, Answer These Questions

Sponsoring an event can pay off in spades or it can be a total waste of money. Here are a few questions to ask before choosing to sponsor an event.
Ivan Misner | 3 min read