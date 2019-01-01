My Queue

Google Fined $57 Million, Howard Schultz Exploring Presidential Run and Spotify's 'Mute Artist' Feature (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Facebook Admits That It Allowed Netflix and Spotify to Access Your Private Messages

The news came in response to a bombshell 'New York Times' report that detailed how numerous companies had undisclosed access to user data.
Shona Ghosh | 3 min read
Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Also, Amazon surpassed analysts' estimates of per-share earnings by 103 percent. Here's everything you should know this quarter.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO

Shares of the streaming service opened at about $165, valuing the company at close to $30 billion.
Hayden Field | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Music to Shelter Dogs' Ears: Spotify Is Helping Animals Get Adopted By Showing Off Their Music Tastes
Spotify

The streaming service is working with a shelter in Germany to determine dogs' music preferences, so people can find their 'musical soulmate.'
This Dog's Life | 4 min read
Why Short-Term Contracts Aren't Just for Netflix and Spotify Anymore
Contracts

With subscription software as a service rising in popularity, short-term contracts are an increasingly good option for B2B businesses.
Adam Levy | 5 min read
Spotify Is in Advanced Talks to Buy SoundCloud
Spotify

SoundCloud's founders and investors were exploring strategic options for the company, including a sale, that could value it at $1 billion, Bloomberg reported in July.
Reuters | 1 min read
Apple to Spotify: We're Not Giving You Special Treatment
Apple

Spotify will have to stop trying to circumvent in-app purchases if it wants its updates to make it through the App Store review process.
David Murphy | 4 min read
Spotify Hits Out at Apple After Updated App for iPhones Rejected
Apple

The two companies have gone head to head in the battle for music streaming customers since Apple Music was launched in more than 100 countries last year.
Reuters | 2 min read
Spotify Says Growth Has Quickened Since Apple Music's Launch
Spotify

Spotify now boasts of having close to 100 million users in more than 59 markets, despite increasing competition and, so far, a lack of profits.
Reuters | 4 min read
Spotify Raises $1 Billion in Convertible Debt
Spotify

The streaming service is facing increasing competition from Apple, Pandora, SoundCloud and Tidal.
Reuters | 1 min read
Spotify Is Launching Its Video Service This Week
Spotify

Users of Apple's iOS will have to wait.
James Trew | 2 min read
In a World Without Taylor Swift and Adele, This Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2015
Spotify

Cue the GIFS for 'Hotline Bling.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music
Music Industry

The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
John Boitnott | 4 min read