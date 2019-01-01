There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Spotify
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
The news came in response to a bombshell 'New York Times' report that detailed how numerous companies had undisclosed access to user data.
Also, Amazon surpassed analysts' estimates of per-share earnings by 103 percent. Here's everything you should know this quarter.
Shares of the streaming service opened at about $165, valuing the company at close to $30 billion.
More From This Topic
Spotify
The streaming service is working with a shelter in Germany to determine dogs' music preferences, so people can find their 'musical soulmate.'
Contracts
With subscription software as a service rising in popularity, short-term contracts are an increasingly good option for B2B businesses.
Spotify
SoundCloud's founders and investors were exploring strategic options for the company, including a sale, that could value it at $1 billion, Bloomberg reported in July.
Apple
Spotify will have to stop trying to circumvent in-app purchases if it wants its updates to make it through the App Store review process.
Apple
The two companies have gone head to head in the battle for music streaming customers since Apple Music was launched in more than 100 countries last year.
Spotify
Spotify now boasts of having close to 100 million users in more than 59 markets, despite increasing competition and, so far, a lack of profits.
Spotify
The streaming service is facing increasing competition from Apple, Pandora, SoundCloud and Tidal.
Spotify
Users of Apple's iOS will have to wait.
Spotify
Cue the GIFS for 'Hotline Bling.'
Music Industry
The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?