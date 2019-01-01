There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Spouses
Melissa and Trevor Schill, founders of Baby Teething Tubes, discuss the origins of their product and how they're growing the brand.
You want your partner on your team, cheering you on. What if that doesn't happen?
Your partner doesn't have to be jumping for joy, but outright hating it won't help your cause.
The key to a happy life: Clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
Just as you wouldn't want to find out your significant other had a secret relationship on the side, it can be devastating to land on the wrong end of financial infidelity.
More From This Topic
Divorce
This DIY divorce software requires couples to patiently communicate for the greater good. Which is pretty much what a marriage requires.
Co-founders
There's an old cliche that you're not supposed to mix business and pleasure, but these co-founders who are also lovers prove that's just B.S.
Spouses
How to balance what you need with what your partner needs.
Family Businesses
Be sure to consider these six things when contemplating hiring a spouse.
Relationships
Don't put off asking about finances just because it might get a little awkward.
Working with a Spouse
Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all
Entrepreneur Network
As an entrepreneur, getting married has its pros and cons. Watch this video from Entrepreneur Network Partner Patrick Bet-David to find out more.
Work-Life Balance
Entrepreneurial success takes everything you have, plus what your family gives you. There are rules about what you can and cannot do with their investment. Learn them.
Love
As President, Ronald Reagan reshaped American government and politics. He always said he could not have done it without his Nancy.
Death
A serial entrepreneur describes his whirlwind romance and how the tragic loss of the love of his life pushed him in a new direction.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?