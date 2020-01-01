Springboard

[Funding Alert] Springboard Secures $31 Mn Funding In Series B Round Led By Telstra Ventures
The new capital infusion will help Springboard further support job-seeking graduates by building several innovative tools for India and global markets
Debarghya Sil | 3 min read