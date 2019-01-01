My Queue

Squarespace

Inspiration

His Parents Loaned Him $30,000 to Start a Company. Now It's Valued at $1.7 Billion.

The founder and CEO of Squarespace on launching a dream and the importance of giving back.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
How Squarespace Designed a Sophisticated Headquarters Where Grownups Get Things Done

Tour the new Manhattan space.
Jared Keller | 3 min read
What We Learned From Touring Squarespace's Gorgeous New Headquarters

The founder of the website company created an office focused on employee needs and company values.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Overwhelmed by the eCommerce Solutions Available? Here Are the Top 4.

Compare Squarespace, WordPress, Shopify and Magento to find which is right for you.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
How Squarespace Went From a Dorm-Room Project to a $100 Million Web Publishing Platform

CEO and founder Anthony Casalena started what would become Squarespace to solve his own problem back in 2003. Now it's used by more than 1 million entrepreneurs and creatives.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read