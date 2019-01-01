My Queue

Sridevi

Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Actress Sridevi
News and Trends

India is in deep mourning after the sudden demise of the veteran actress, who did not just give Indian cinema her soul as an artist but also empowered thousands of women
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Meet This Designpreneur Who's Weaving Magic with Bollywood Beauties

Meet This Designpreneur Who's Weaving Magic with Bollywood Beauties

"Follow your gut feeling, work towards understanding the pulse of your consumers and your product will eventually move up the market."
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read