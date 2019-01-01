My Queue

How Sriracha Got So Hot
How Sriracha Got So Hot

The conquering condiment is changing the way Americans eat.
Margaret Littman | 8 min read
6 Super-Hot Food Trends You Need to Know About

Barbecue, snack mashups and the next Sriracha – here's what Technomic predicts restaurants will be serving up in the second half of 2014.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Sriracha Factory Given 90-Day Ultimatum as Spicy Fumes Declared a 'Public Nuisance'

With residents of Irwindale, Calif., complaining of a burning sensation in their eyes and throats, a Sriracha factory must clean up shop.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read