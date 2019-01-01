My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

St. Louis

5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters
Relocation

5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters

Don't follow the crowd and set up shop in a popular startup area. Instead, ask yourself, "Why?"
Amit Kothari and Pravina Pindoria | 7 min read
5 U.S. Cities Luring Tech Talent Away From Silicon Valley

5 U.S. Cities Luring Tech Talent Away From Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley's skyrocketing cost of living has become anything but livable. Industry talent is looking elsewhere for opportunity.
Karen Greve Young | 5 min read
4 Tips for Launching a Successful Midwestern Startup

4 Tips for Launching a Successful Midwestern Startup

Want lower costs, a stronger community and a higher profile for your great idea? Quit flying over the newest startup hot spots.
Jason Barbour | 6 min read
This Franchisee Left a Life of Crime (Others' Crimes) to Focus on Fitness

This Franchisee Left a Life of Crime (Others' Crimes) to Focus on Fitness

Government prosecutor April Porter had seen more than enough horrific sex offenses and homicides. She decided to walk away.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Why These Multi-Concept Franchisees Wish They'd Started Their Carpet Cleaning Business Earlier

Why These Multi-Concept Franchisees Wish They'd Started Their Carpet Cleaning Business Earlier

Jesse and Charles Keyser own franchises for haircuts and pizza, but they hit paydirt with carpet cleaning.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read

More From This Topic

This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States
Franchise Players

This Band of Brothers Operates 3 Franchises at 18 Locations Across 4 States

Jesse Keyser jumped into franchising first, before taking little brother (and new college grad) Charles under his wing.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Password Problems: How the Cardinals Hacked the Houston Astros' Confidential Database
Hackers

Password Problems: How the Cardinals Hacked the Houston Astros' Confidential Database

The break-in, which is currently being investigated by the F.B.I., serves as a vital lesson in password protection.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
6 Lessons From a 'Shark Tank' Winner
Shark Tank

6 Lessons From a 'Shark Tank' Winner

An appearance on the show seemed an unattainable goal. There was as much to learn reaching for it as there was attaining it.
Talia Goldfarb | 6 min read
How This Company Is Looking to Rebrand a Whole City
Marketing

How This Company Is Looking to Rebrand a Whole City

Arch Grants is looking to help St. Louis make its mark on the startup map with its grant program.
Melanie Spring | 4 min read
Co-Founder of Square Wants to Save St. Louis, One Programmer at a Time
Technology

Co-Founder of Square Wants to Save St. Louis, One Programmer at a Time

Jim McKelvey has launched a non-profit mission to get programmers and coders employment-ready in St. Louis.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Teaching Kids to Code With Youth Digital
Technology

Teaching Kids to Code With Youth Digital

With a heightened emphasis on learning to code, Youth Digital wants to help the next generation of young entrepreneurs succeed.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
The Secrets Behind a Satisfied Franchise Staff
Franchises

The Secrets Behind a Satisfied Franchise Staff

Employee retention is a key component to any healthy franchise operation. We spoke to company owners and employment experts who have learned the secrets behind worker longevity and the long-term business success that comes with it.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
A Competition for Your Startup
Starting a Business

A Competition for Your Startup

The Start-Up, Boot-Up business plan competition promises $75,000 to one outstanding start-up.
Mikal E. Belicove
St. Louis

St. Louis

Schmoozing for funding--at the latest networking event
Cynthia E. Griffin | 1 min read
St. Louis is not only the second largest city in Missouri, but it is also a hotbed for large companies and commerce -- there are nine Fortune 500 companies in the metropolitan area alone. Trade and transportation of goods are an integral part of the city's economy due to its location bordering the Mississippi River. St. Louis attracts visitors with its iconic Gateway Arch, two major league sports teams and several colleges and universities.