Enabling Technology to Tackle the Indian NPA Crisis
Technology

Enabling Technology to Tackle the Indian NPA Crisis

It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find a solution to the existing NPA crisis
Gagan Kumar | 5 min read
The Urban Legends of Marketing, Sales and Business Growth

The Urban Legends of Marketing, Sales and Business Growth

Simple in theory, growing your business can be difficult in practice. Here's the reality of marketing and advice on how to get the most out of every campaign you launch.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World

The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World

It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
#5 Things That Employers Look For During Placements

#5 Things That Employers Look For During Placements

With the changing times and demands, college GPAs and reputations are not the main criteria for selection.
Asoke K. Laha | 4 min read