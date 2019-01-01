My Queue

5 Proven Strategies for Coping With Stage Fright
Don't let the sound of your heart pounding in your ears drown out your message.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
The Common Advice Barbara Corcoran and an Astronaut Used to Conquer Fear

Most people fear public speaking or experience stage fright at the very thought of delivering a presentation because they don't do it very often.
Carmine Gallo | 3 min read
5 Steps to Conquering Public-Speaking Anxiety

People most likely to suffer from speaking anxiety are those who care most about their careers. The reason is that overachievers are highly aware of the importance of presentation skills in climbing the corporate ladder and becoming successful.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read