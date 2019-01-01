My Queue

STAKEHOLDER

What is The Importance of Stakeholders in Education System
Education

Contributing to Schools Welfare & Success

Contributing to Schools Welfare & Success
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
Few Key Factors to Consider Before Raising Startup Capital

Few Key Factors to Consider Before Raising Startup Capital

"To understand the amount Capital required to start a business, one needs to clearly define the uses of Capital"
Sahil Vora | 4 min read
Burnouts, Crashes and Endless Business Plateaus

Burnouts, Crashes and Endless Business Plateaus

The unexpected benefits available on the not-so glamorous side of entrepreneurship.
Jill Schiefelbein | 7 min read
Don't Make Your Crisis Worse

Don't Make Your Crisis Worse

Rather than sharing positive stories companies should focus on trust building initiatives
Anand Mahesh Talari | 3 min read
How Startups Can Find The Right Corporate Partner

How Startups Can Find The Right Corporate Partner

From an enabler to driver, technology is becoming core to every business and transforming business priorities.
Sangeeta Devni | 4 min read

"Funding in Start–ups is Starting to Mature and Get More Diverse"
Expert Speak

"Funding in Start–ups is Starting to Mature and Get More Diverse"

Efforts are being taken by all stakeholders of the ecosystem to make the process of starting up easier and more streamlined.
Rajat Tandon | 4 min read
Nudging The Entrepreneur Down The Start-Up Path
Expert Speak

Nudging The Entrepreneur Down The Start-Up Path

An entrepreneur may see the start-up as his or her child with all the desire to control over its destiny that parenthood might entail.
Samuel E. Bodily | 4 min read