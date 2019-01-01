My Queue

Standing Desks

Tired of Sitting at Work? Try These 5 Top-Rated Standing Desks.

Excess sitting can lead to a host of health risks. Turn things around with a standing desk.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
5 Ways to Boost Productivity in Your Office Without a Complete Overhaul

Small but strategic tweaks can have a dramatic effect on results.
Anna Johannson | 6 min read
5 Easy Approaches to Exercising at the Office

Something as simple as taking a walk while you're at lunch, or making calls, can make a big difference.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
When This Boss Walks 10 Miles a Day, She Leads a Much Healthier Team

Leading by example is important for every business owner looking to improve his or her team's health.
Beth Mock LeBlanc | 5 min read
4 Tips for Working Comfortably at Your Desk

It is important to feel comfortable at your office in order to increase your efficiency and protect your health.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read

If You're Going to Sit at Work, Make Sure You're Doing It Right (Infographic)
Infographics

While it has become popular to call sitting the new smoking, standing all day is not without its health risks. Here's how you can make sure that when you are sitting, you are sitting ergonomically.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Excessive Sitting Could Shorten Your Life. Engineer Activity Into Your Routine Today.
Physical Fitness

A 2014 study estimates that every two hours of sitting cancels out the benefits of 20 minutes of exercise.
Tom Rath | 5 min read
Meet the $25 Standing Desk Made of Collapsible Cardboard
Standing Desks

'We're disrupting IKEA,' said 41-year-old Canadian entrepreneur Ryan Holmes, who also founded social-media management tool Hootsuite.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
New Study Concludes That Standing Isn't Necessarily Healthier Than Sitting Down All Day
Health

Both are problematic in that they encourage a sedentary workday.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
5 Reasons You Need to Get a Walking Desk Right Now
Productivity

Here are a few ways you are able to turbocharge your career just by using a walking desk.
Caren Merrick | 4 min read
Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.
Inventions

Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
11 Low-Cost Ways to Keep Your Team Healthy
Workplace Wellness

Check out these affordable wellness measures that will help you keep your business running at top speed.
Spencer Blackman | 3 min read
Cubicles Were Originally Designed to Set Us Free and Now They're Slowly Killing Us
Office Space

Working in a box does much more than drive you up a wall -- even the man who designed the cubicle knew that.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed
Health

Dutch visual artist Barbara Visser is taking an edgy stand against the dangers of sitting at work all day.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Want More Productive Meetings? Try Getting Rid of the Chairs.
Meetings

Getting up and moving away from the conference table can increase collaboration and performance, a new study finds.
Laura Entis | 5 min read