Standing Desks
Excess sitting can lead to a host of health risks. Turn things around with a standing desk.
Small but strategic tweaks can have a dramatic effect on results.
Something as simple as taking a walk while you're at lunch, or making calls, can make a big difference.
Leading by example is important for every business owner looking to improve his or her team's health.
It is important to feel comfortable at your office in order to increase your efficiency and protect your health.
Infographics
While it has become popular to call sitting the new smoking, standing all day is not without its health risks. Here's how you can make sure that when you are sitting, you are sitting ergonomically.
Physical Fitness
A 2014 study estimates that every two hours of sitting cancels out the benefits of 20 minutes of exercise.
Standing Desks
'We're disrupting IKEA,' said 41-year-old Canadian entrepreneur Ryan Holmes, who also founded social-media management tool Hootsuite.
Health
Both are problematic in that they encourage a sedentary workday.
Productivity
Here are a few ways you are able to turbocharge your career just by using a walking desk.
Inventions
Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Workplace Wellness
Check out these affordable wellness measures that will help you keep your business running at top speed.
Office Space
Working in a box does much more than drive you up a wall -- even the man who designed the cubicle knew that.
Health
Dutch visual artist Barbara Visser is taking an edgy stand against the dangers of sitting at work all day.
Meetings
Getting up and moving away from the conference table can increase collaboration and performance, a new study finds.
