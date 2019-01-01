Stanford University

My Queue

Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive
Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive

The students are urging Apple to add an 'Essential Mode' to iPhones that would offer 'just calls, texts and photos.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
4 Things Science Says You Can Do to Be Happy

4 Things Science Says You Can Do to Be Happy

Being nice and in the natural world is conducive to happiness. Being alone in the virtual world isn't.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Pass on an MBA

Why Entrepreneurs Should Pass on an MBA

If the spiraling scandal at Stanford is any indication, an MBA from a prestigious business school isn't all it's cracked up to be
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How to Apply For Reid Hoffman's Stanford Class on Successfully Scaling Your Startup

How to Apply For Reid Hoffman's Stanford Class on Successfully Scaling Your Startup

Many entrepreneurs will apply. Few will make the cut. Here's the inside scoop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
The 3 Smartest Things Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Told Grads

The 3 Smartest Things Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Told Grads

The founder and CEO of mobile app Snapchat spoke at the University of Southern California Marshall undergraduate commencement ceremony. Here's a synopsis of his best thoughts.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read

Top 50 Universities for VC-Backed Entrepreneurs
Top 50 Universities for VC-Backed Entrepreneurs

It's back-to-school season. Here are the leading universities producing the most VC-backed graduates.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Want to Be More Productive? Move Across the World.
Want to Be More Productive? Move Across the World.

A transplant from the U.S. to Hong Kong cites his newfound efficiency. Telecommuting can work, he argues.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
Lean LaunchPad: A Crash Course in Startup Success
Lean LaunchPad: A Crash Course in Startup Success

A new class created by serial entrepreneur Steve Blank puts a focus on testing ideas before jumping in.
Carol Tice | 6 min read