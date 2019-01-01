My Queue

Star Trek

50 Years of Leadership Lessons From Star Trek
Television

50 Years of Leadership Lessons From Star Trek

Get inspired by these 10 quotes from the franchise's captains.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

The small screen can teach big lessons on leadership, if you watch closely.
Charles Edge | 5 min read
These 25 Fantastic Slide Decks Will Help You Step Up Your Content Marketing

These 25 Fantastic Slide Decks Will Help You Step Up Your Content Marketing

From an analysis of Star Trek to a reworking of the seven deadly sins, these entertaining nuggets of information will make you rethink how you approach target markets.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read
Stream Me Up, Scotty: CBS to Release New Star Trek Episodes Beginning January 2017

Stream Me Up, Scotty: CBS to Release New Star Trek Episodes Beginning January 2017

The franchise is taking on the streaming frontier more than 50 years after it originally aired.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
This Company's Headquarters Looks Just Like Star Trek's USS Enterprise

This Company's Headquarters Looks Just Like Star Trek's USS Enterprise

One building boldly goes where no building has gone before.
Jason Fell | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Can We Quit With the Stereotypes Already?
Biases

Can We Quit With the Stereotypes Already?

We love to typecast. Yet we don't realize that much of the common wisdom about popular stereotypes is simply false.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Remembering Mr. Spock: 10 of Leonard Nimoy's Most Memorable Quotes
Celebrities

Remembering Mr. Spock: 10 of Leonard Nimoy's Most Memorable Quotes

The actor and philanthropist known the world over for his portrayal of Mr. Spock on 'Star Trek' indeed did live long and prosper. Here are words to remember him by.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Sometimes Entrepreneurs Just Need to Move the Moon
Leadership Qualities

Sometimes Entrepreneurs Just Need to Move the Moon

Doing what everyone else does may ensures that you only achieve what they achieve.
Joel Basgall | 6 min read
10 Surprisingly Useful Business Tips From a Parody Twitter Account
Leadership Qualities

10 Surprisingly Useful Business Tips From a Parody Twitter Account

Want to your kick management skills into warp speed? Here are some great business tips, courtesy of the wacky world of Twitter.
Jason Fell | 3 min read