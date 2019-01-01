My Queue

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Has Some Important Business Insights for Entrepreneurs
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Has Some Important Business Insights for Entrepreneurs

The greatest teacher, failure is.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
May the Force Be With You: 5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From the 'Star Wars' Franchise
May the Force Be With You: 5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From the 'Star Wars' Franchise

You just might view "The Last Jedi" a little differently.
Rachel Hentsch | 7 min read
Deals, New Products and Freebies for 'Force Friday,' a Completely Made Up Star Wars Holiday
Deals, New Products and Freebies for 'Force Friday,' a Completely Made Up Star Wars Holiday

Following in the footsteps of Alibaba and Amazon, Disney is putting forth a shopping event of its own: Force Friday.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
What Does the 'Star Wars' Universe Smell Like? Head to Disney.
What Does the 'Star Wars' Universe Smell Like? Head to Disney.

At Disney, a 'truly transformative experience' includes all the senses, so get ready.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
May the 4th Be With You: Quotes on Building an Empire From George Lucas
May the 4th Be With You: Quotes on Building an Empire From George Lucas

Fans celebrate the mega film saga every year this day.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Oh, Hey, There's a New Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Oh, Hey, There's a New Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

You should probably just watch it now.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
16 Interesting Things We Saw at the New York International Auto Show
16 Interesting Things We Saw at the New York International Auto Show

From dog owners to police officers to speed demons to 'intrepid urbanites,' this year's show has something for everyone.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
3 Lessons About Mental Toughness You Can Learn From Yoda
3 Lessons About Mental Toughness You Can Learn From Yoda

You might never use the Force, but you can learn a couple of tricks from the little green Jedi.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Watch Harrison Ford's Crazy Close Call at the Airport
Watch Harrison Ford's Crazy Close Call at the Airport

Han Solo lands wherever Han Solo wants.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Carrie Fisher's Most Hilarious and Inspiring Quotes
Carrie Fisher's Most Hilarious and Inspiring Quotes

The brilliant writer and iconic actor died on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60.
Bill Schulz | 5 min read