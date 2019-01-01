My Queue

start-up event

Start-ups Chant 'Visibility' Mantra At Kickoff Kolkata

More than 10 start-ups rocked the tenth edition of Startup Kickoff with new ideas, products and business models
Baishali Mukherjee | 2 min read
How To Hire The Best Interns For Your Start-up?

Start-up is all about long hours and lot of ground work and you need folks who can roll their sleeves up and get on with it.
Sarvesh Agrawal | 4 min read
This Indian Entrepreneur Holds Events Globally From Belgium Through WhatsApp

"We create multiple groups on WhatsApp, all catering to different aspects of the event like speaker co-ordination groups, volunteer management."
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read