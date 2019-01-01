My Queue

start-up india

Govt Gives Fillip to its E-Commerce Platform GeM, Entrepreneurs Hail the Decision
Startups

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu assured further support in order to facilitate smooth access to the platform, resolving all impending issues faced by the businessmen
Kartik Sood | 4 min read
India Inc: A One Stop for Global Start-Up

India Inc: A One Stop for Global Start-Up

The immense opportunities offered by India, making it a dream destination for international brands and start-ups
Viral Jani | 4 min read
Rethinking Healthcare Marketing

Rethinking Healthcare Marketing

The new marketing models are backed by technological advancements and are being professionally customized for doctors by innovative health tech start-ups
Alekhya Bolla | 4 min read
Enabling Technology To Tackle The Indian NPA Crisis

Enabling Technology To Tackle The Indian NPA Crisis

It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find solution to the existing NPA crisis
Gagan Kumar | 5 min read
Is Every Idea an Intellectual Property?

Is Every Idea an Intellectual Property?

Ideas are worthless unless you turn them into your IP by adding up intellectuality blended with creativity
Ashrujit Basu | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Regtech in India: The need of the hour?
Technology

Regtech in India: The need of the hour?

With the Government's push to go digital, Regulatory Technology has gained even more importance in India
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Employee Compensation Structure Ensures Business Growth, Says This CEO
Compensation and Benefits

Employee Compensation Structure Ensures Business Growth, Says This CEO

E-commerce start-ups are bleeding because of unrealistic compensation policies for mid and senior-level employees
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
"It's An Opportune Time For Indian VCs"
VC

"It's An Opportune Time For Indian VCs"

Entrepreneur asked Gabe Turner, Executive Director at Draper, as to what brought about this strategic alliance in India, which is seemingly recovering from a funding slowdown.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read