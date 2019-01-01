My Queue

Start-up Opportunity

Jeremy Harbour on Why Small Businesses are a Trillion-Dollar Opportunity (and How You Can Capitalize on It)
Jeremy Harbour on Why Small Businesses are a Trillion-Dollar Opportunity (and How You Can Capitalize on It)

Buying and selling small businesses is a path to wealth - and making an impact.
The Oracles | 7 min read
Why True North means True Success

Establish your True North very early and then firmly ingrain it inside each person and every square foot of your organization
Devang Mehta | 4 min read
Seven Learnings to Abide by in a Start-up Industry

It's conviction towards what we do that makes us the master of the trade, let's explore the key factors that can make one successful
Manish Kawlra | 3 min read
5 Effective Strategies To Future Proof Your Start-Up

Increase The Chances Of Business Survival
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
This IIT graduate Promises to Take You on a Ride to the Future

The entrepreneur's electric scooter will hit markets early next year but has already created a stir
Anindita Ganguly | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Gobbling Down The Meaty Pie
Start-up Opportunity

In the unorganized set up of the industry, dominated by local market mom-and-pop butcher shops and traders, quality is never an issue.
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read
# 10 Essential Attributes Of An Entrepreneurial Mind
Start-up Opportunity

Look at the business from a third person perspective to deliver value from customers' perspective and not what we think is value
Mohit Rao | 3 min read
A Look At The Sunrise Sectors For Collaboration Of Indo-German Start-ups
Start-up Opportunity

A global Indian start-up must look beyond the US and Silicon Valley and consider other European countries
Diksha Dutta | 6 min read
It's Not Just About Raising Funds, #5 More Aspects Of Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

"Tribe Building through strong follow-up with voters/contributors is the most important aspect for crowdfunding"
Baishali Mukherjee | 3 min read
Saluting Mom-entrepreneurs, #4 Challenges They Face As A mother And An Entrepreneur
Mompreneurs

Share your joys and insecurities from work with your children, if you want them to understand why they aren't getting much time from you
Mohita Indrayan | 3 min read
#5 Benefits Of Starting Up On The Wrong Side Of 30's
Start-up Opportunity

Age & experience do bring some maturity and balance to your approach in life and this balance impacts how you set up your business.
Varun Alagh | 4 min read
Entrepreneurship - Its Rewards And Pitfalls
Entrepreneurship

An entrepreneur has to keep in mind that the business has to continuously grow and expand
Naval Goel | 6 min read
10 Bad Habits Entrepreneurs Must Give Up To Be Successful
Entrepreneurship

Don't make major production commitments unless the returns will more than compensate you for it.
Vijay Rathee | 5 min read
Identifying The Pain Points Of Today's Entrepreneurs
Expert Speak

"It is important for entrepreneurs to understand that the process of starting a new business is significantly different from expanding it."
Harsh Mariwala | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur's Unique Survival Tips: Explore Opportunities Which Are Invisible
Entrepreneurship

"In its early stages, there is very little room for any new business to create and sell something very revolutionary in the market"
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read