Start Your Own Nonprofit Organization

3 Tips You Can Use to Start, Fund and Run a Nonprofit
Nonprofits

3 Tips You Can Use to Start, Fund and Run a Nonprofit

Serial entrepreneur Concetta Mantinan breaks down a few important business strategies.
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
Why the Right Board of Directors is Critical to Your Nonprofit's Success

Why the Right Board of Directors is Critical to Your Nonprofit's Success

Having a board of directors is required for all non-profits. Here's how to create one that will help your non-profit flourish.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
The Tool Your Nonprofit Needs the Most

The Tool Your Nonprofit Needs the Most

After your nonprofit is up and running, a strategic plan will help you keep it in business and moving forward.
Entrepreneur Press and Cheryl Kimball | 6 min read
8 Steps to Take Before Opening the Doors of Your Nonprofit

8 Steps to Take Before Opening the Doors of Your Nonprofit

Before you can start the hard word of raising money for your mission, there are a few things you need to put in place to help guarantee your nonprofit's success.
Entrepreneur Press and Cheryl Kimball | 6 min read
6 Fundraising Success Strategies For Your Nonprofit

6 Fundraising Success Strategies For Your Nonprofit

Explore these six ways to generate money from individuals and groups in order to make your non-profit organization a success.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read

Your Nonprofit Needs These 5 Types of Donors
Nonprofits

Your Nonprofit Needs These 5 Types of Donors

You've got to bring in the money if you want to achieve your mission. Here are five financial sources you should consider.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read