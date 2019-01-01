My Queue

სტარტაპი

ტექნოლოგიების ყოველწლიური ფესტივალი სილიკონ ველი თბილისში
სიახლეები

ტექნოლოგიების ყოველწლიური ფესტივალი სილიკონ ველი თბილისში

სილიკონ ველი თბილისის ტერიტორიაზე საქართველოში ტექნოლოგიების პირველი ფესტივალი გაიმართა
Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი | 3 min read
რატომაა სტარტაპები კარგი ჩვენი ქვეყნისთვის?

რატომაა სტარტაპები კარგი ჩვენი ქვეყნისთვის?

გიფიქრიათ იმაზე, თუ რატომაა დღესდღეობით ამხელა აქცენტი მთელ მსოფლიოში სტარტაპკომპანიებზე?
ნინა მენთეშაშვილი | 4 min read
600 ლარით დაწყებული ოჯახური ბიზნესის სწრაფი ზრდის საიდუმლო

600 ლარით დაწყებული ოჯახური ბიზნესის სწრაფი ზრდის საიდუმლო

გჯერათ თუ არა, რომ შესაძლებელია მთელი ქართული სამზარეულო ერთ მომცრო კოლოფში ჩაეტიოს?! სჯობს დაიჯეროთ
ხატია გელოვანი | 7 min read
www.soplidan.ge ანუ ტრადიციული ბაზრის ონლაინალტერნატივა

www.soplidan.ge ანუ ტრადიციული ბაზრის ონლაინალტერნატივა

250-ზე მეტი ნატურალური პროდუქტი შინიდან გაუსვლელად
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
სტარტაპ გურუ

სტარტაპ გურუ

სტარტაპის წარმატების საიდუმლო გიორგი ზვიადაძისგან
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read

10-წლიან წარმატებულ საქმიანობას UK Bridge ახალი პროექტით – ინგლისური ენის სასწავლო ცენტრით აგრძელებს
ქალი ანტრეპრენერები

10-წლიან წარმატებულ საქმიანობას UK Bridge ახალი პროექტით – ინგლისური ენის სასწავლო ცენტრით აგრძელებს

„ისეთი აჟიტირებულები ვიყავით, რომ ჰაერშივე მოვიფიქრეთ ჩვენი სტარტაპისთვის სახელი, ბიზნესგეგმა, და უკვე მეორე კვირას, დამსაქმებელსაც ვაცნობეთ სამსახურის დატოვების შესახებ"
ხატია გელოვანი | 8 min read