Starting a Business

5 Keys to Choosing The Best CBD Distributor
CBD

5 Keys to Choosing The Best CBD Distributor

Not all wholesale CBD companies are created equal. Before partnering up, look for these factors.
Joy Smith | 6 min read
LucidMood's Great Trick: Selling Cannabis to People Who Don't Like Feeling High
Cannabis

LucidMood's Great Trick: Selling Cannabis to People Who Don't Like Feeling High

Startup LucidMood sells low-potency vaping products. But before winning over consumers, it had to win over a very skeptical group: budtenders.
Amanda Chicago Lewis | 12 min read
The Next Big Thing in Cannabis? Terpenes
Innovation

The Next Big Thing in Cannabis? Terpenes

The future of the industry is all in the nose.
Corey Mangold | 4 min read
From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan
Cannabis jobs

From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan

Michigan law requires "secure transport" of marijuana. Combat veterans are a perfect fit.
Dan Griffin | 5 min read
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand
Data Analysis

The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand

A lot of people want a foothold in the cannabis business. Knowing the market and your competition is essential.
Cy Scott | 3 min read
She Was the First Finance Journalist to Cover Cannabis, Now She Owns the Industry's Main Finance News Site
Media Companies

She Was the First Finance Journalist to Cover Cannabis, Now She Owns the Industry's Main Finance News Site

The next first she wants is to report news from inside the stock exchanges like every other legitimate news site.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 4 min read
Nasdaq-Traded Co. CFO Tahira Rehmatullah Shares Advice for Cannabis Startups
Startup Funding

Nasdaq-Traded Co. CFO Tahira Rehmatullah Shares Advice for Cannabis Startups

Should entrepreneurs fundraise, bootstrap or go the crowdfunding route?
Javier Hasse | 3 min read
How to Start and Market Your CBD Company
CBD

How to Start and Market Your CBD Company

An immense market is developing quickly for CBD health and beauty products, including in states that have not legalized marijuana.
Dasheeda Dawson | 8 min read
3 Financial Mistakes Your Cannabis Business Can't Afford to Make
Compliance

3 Financial Mistakes Your Cannabis Business Can't Afford to Make

Costly landmines and pitfalls in the cannabis business are everywhere. Here's how to avoid them.
Andrew Hunzicker | 5 min read
Know a Good Accountant? Cannabis Companies Are Looking
Careers

Know a Good Accountant? Cannabis Companies Are Looking

Accounting and financial services have become the unlikely stars of a complicated ecosystem. No matter what your skill level, there may be an opportunity for you.
Naomi Granger | 4 min read
