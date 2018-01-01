Starting a Business
Leadership
This Military Vet Is Remaking The Cannabis Security Guard Industry
He was once a former soldier in search of a new mission. Then he used his military smarts to create a security company that protects cannabis companies -- without intimidating customers.
More From This Topic
CBD
5 Keys to Choosing The Best CBD Distributor
Not all wholesale CBD companies are created equal. Before partnering up, look for these factors.
Cannabis
LucidMood's Great Trick: Selling Cannabis to People Who Don't Like Feeling High
Startup LucidMood sells low-potency vaping products. But before winning over consumers, it had to win over a very skeptical group: budtenders.
Innovation
The Next Big Thing in Cannabis? Terpenes
The future of the industry is all in the nose.
Cannabis jobs
From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan
Michigan law requires "secure transport" of marijuana. Combat veterans are a perfect fit.
Data Analysis
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand
A lot of people want a foothold in the cannabis business. Knowing the market and your competition is essential.
Media Companies
She Was the First Finance Journalist to Cover Cannabis, Now She Owns the Industry's Main Finance News Site
The next first she wants is to report news from inside the stock exchanges like every other legitimate news site.
Startup Funding
Nasdaq-Traded Co. CFO Tahira Rehmatullah Shares Advice for Cannabis Startups
Should entrepreneurs fundraise, bootstrap or go the crowdfunding route?
CBD
How to Start and Market Your CBD Company
An immense market is developing quickly for CBD health and beauty products, including in states that have not legalized marijuana.
Compliance
3 Financial Mistakes Your Cannabis Business Can't Afford to Make
Costly landmines and pitfalls in the cannabis business are everywhere. Here's how to avoid them.
Careers
Know a Good Accountant? Cannabis Companies Are Looking
Accounting and financial services have become the unlikely stars of a complicated ecosystem. No matter what your skill level, there may be an opportunity for you.