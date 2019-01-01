My Queue

starting a company

For Women Looking to Start a Company, Here Are 3 Ways to Propel Yourself to Success

From overcoming the emotional labor stigma to having a supportive partner, here are a few pointers to help you succeed.
Kristina Libby | 5 min read
Stop Focusing on 'Right' and Start Building Your 'Right Now'

Here are the ways to know when you should throw 'best practices' out the window and Just. Get. Started.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
Lessons From a Scrappy Business: 3 Roles You Can Sacrifice in the Early Stages

Beware "preparation paralysis." The truth is that you just need to get up and just start climbing the rock face.
Milind Mehere | 7 min read
2 Things to Consider In Addition to the Huge Cost Before Pursuing Your MBA

The price of an MBA is about what you wish a house cost but, as with everything in business, the real question is not how much money now but how much return later.
Mike Moradian | 5 min read
How to Transform What You're 'Good at' into a Scalable Business

If side-hustling is one of your 2016 New Year's resolutions, here are five good questions to get you started.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read

4 Tips to Help Turn Your Big Idea Into an Actual Product
An entrepreneur who just launched a new protein power shares what he learned from that experience.
Scott Christ | 5 min read
6 Things That Aspiring Entrepreneurs Must Consider and Do
Leaders of startups can set out to try make the world better by refining their new product so their venture survives.
Peter S. Cohan | 7 min read