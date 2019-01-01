My Queue

Starting a Franchise Business

300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget
Franchises

Want to be a business owner? Here are 300 franchises you can buy into no matter how much cash you're working with.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
This Franchise's Publicist Loved the Company So Much, She Became a Franchisee

After years representing franchises, Ellie Lamonaca fell hard and fast for Conserva Irrigation.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
20 Franchises You Can Launch for Less Than $75,000

Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Which Franchise is Right For You? Follow These Steps

In this excerpt from The Franchisee Handbook, by iFranchise Group CEO Mark Siebert, learn how to narrow the field to boost your chances of success
Mark Siebert | 13 min read
6 Risk Factors You Need to Consider Before Purchasing a Franchise

Don't lay down any cash until you've carefully evaluated the most common risks you might face when buying a franchise.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Steps You Need to Take Before You Buy a Franchise
Franchise

Prepare now, so you won't be in a bind later.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.

Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
5 Reasons Why More Women Are Making the Choice to Become Franchisees
Franchisees

For some women, starting a franchise is better than starting a business.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
The Top 5 Franchises of the 21st Century
Franchise 500

Which franchises have earned a top-five spot on our Franchise 500 list since 2001?
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
How a 17-Year-Old With $1,000 Started Subway and Became a Billionaire
Subway

Fred DeLuca started what would become a billion-dollar business to help pay for college.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses
Franchise

Interested in franchising? Make sure you do your research first.
Jim Judy | 7 min read
The Top-Ranked Franchise 500 Companies Available in All 50 States
Franchise 500

We looked at the top 20 businesses from our Franchise 500 to find a top-ranked franchise in your home state.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On
Franchises

These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests
Franchises

A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
Lissa Harris | 4 min read
There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law
Business Taxes

Consult your accountant, but an income pass-through shows promise for franchisees.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read