Starting a Franchise Business
Franchises
Want to be a business owner? Here are 300 franchises you can buy into no matter how much cash you're working with.
After years representing franchises, Ellie Lamonaca fell hard and fast for Conserva Irrigation.
Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again.
In this excerpt from The Franchisee Handbook, by iFranchise Group CEO Mark Siebert, learn how to narrow the field to boost your chances of success
Don't lay down any cash until you've carefully evaluated the most common risks you might face when buying a franchise.
More From This Topic
Franchise
Prepare now, so you won't be in a bind later.
Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Franchisees
For some women, starting a franchise is better than starting a business.
Franchise 500
Which franchises have earned a top-five spot on our Franchise 500 list since 2001?
Subway
Fred DeLuca started what would become a billion-dollar business to help pay for college.
Franchise
Interested in franchising? Make sure you do your research first.
Franchise 500
We looked at the top 20 businesses from our Franchise 500 to find a top-ranked franchise in your home state.
Franchises
These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
Franchises
A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
Business Taxes
Consult your accountant, but an income pass-through shows promise for franchisees.
