Starting Over

I Survived 9/11 but My Business Didn't. This Is What I Learned From Rebuilding.

When something is too big to overcome, start over.
Greg Carafello | 5 min read
Why I Replaced 99 Percent of My Team and Restarted My Startup

Cleaning house isn't the most linear path to growth, but sometimes it's a necessary step.
Stephen George | 5 min read
How I Escaped Domestic Violence, Built a Seven-Figure Empire, and Found Love Along the Way

Inside Jess Lenouvel's plans to empower women, upgrade their marketing, serve their dream clients and get their lives back.
The Oracles | 9 min read
10 Ways to Move Forward After Suffering a Big Setback

Setbacks and obstacles are inevitable. How you respond can derail you or lead to growth.
Joyce Russell | 6 min read
11 Ultra-Successful Entrepreneurs on How to Start Over If You Lose It All

If your worst fears come true and everything collapses, follow this advice.
The Oracles | 7 min read

More From This Topic

The Top 5 Reasons Not to Become an Entrepreneur

No enterprise undertaken in hate will profit you and working for yourself probably won't be a better job.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
8 Ways To Pivot Your Business To Kickstart Growth
8 Ways To Pivot Your Business To Kickstart Growth

Quite the opposite of a move of desperation, a pivot can be an act of liberation, freeing your product or company from your own preconceptions.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation

Good (almost) always follows bad.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
5 Adages That Have Stood the Test of Time
5 Adages That Have Stood the Test of Time

No matter what else changes, folk wisdom will always ring true.
Marty Fukuda | 3 min read
Where to Start When You Have to Start Over
Where to Start When You Have to Start Over

New beginnings usually follow unwanted endings. Making the best of it is the only wise choice.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read