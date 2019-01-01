My Queue

Startup

10 Questions to Ask Before Committing to a Business Partner
Partnerships

10 Questions to Ask Before Committing to a Business Partner

Having a partner could share the load ... or create added burden.
Lisa Girard | 7 min read
7 Life Lessons From My Entrepreneurship Journey

7 Life Lessons From My Entrepreneurship Journey

Starting a business is tough and challenging on all fronts. Here's some wisdom that may ease your load as you navigate new terrain.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Tell Your Startup's Story and Captivate Your Audience. Here's How.

Tell Your Startup's Story and Captivate Your Audience. Here's How.

All entrepreneurs have, or should have, an elevator pitch. That pitch is their market hook, their story. What's yours?
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
The 5 Fundamentals for Growing Your Startup

The 5 Fundamentals for Growing Your Startup

There are some things you have to do well no matter what business you are trying to build.
Kelly Bolton | 4 min read
5 Must-Answer Questions to Succeed Targeting Your Customer Base

5 Must-Answer Questions to Succeed Targeting Your Customer Base

To be an effective marketer, you must know as much about your customer base as possible.
Mike Kappel | 6 min read

Do You Still Need a Business Card?
Networking

Do You Still Need a Business Card?

Canadian entrepreneurs need them, for sure. But what about everyone else? The answer is . . . probably not.
Kelly Lovell | 8 min read
8 Smart Things to Do When You Find Your Capital Isn't Enough
Raising Capital

8 Smart Things to Do When You Find Your Capital Isn't Enough

Ever hear how the founders of Airbnb sold 'Obama O's' and 'Cap'n McCain's' fictitious cereals to help fund their startup?
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Greentown Labs Gives Green Energy Startups the Green Light
Incubators

Greentown Labs Gives Green Energy Startups the Green Light

This incubator helps green energy companies avoid going into the red.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Meet the Cybersecurity Startup That's Caught the Eye of Google's Eric Schmidt
Cybersecurity

Meet the Cybersecurity Startup That's Caught the Eye of Google's Eric Schmidt

Want to stop cyber attacks? Think like a hacker.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Meet Color Genomics, the Startup That Wants to Make Genetic Testing Less Expensive
Genetic Testing

Meet Color Genomics, the Startup That Wants to Make Genetic Testing Less Expensive

The Silicon Valley startup just raised $15 million in funding from PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Yahoo's Jerry Yang and other high-profile investors.
Leena Rao | 3 min read
Why Core Values Drive Business
Startup

Why Core Values Drive Business

Our experts explain how their company's values connect them to customers and their communities.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
The Critical Process of Identifying the Right Co-Founder
Co-founders

The Critical Process of Identifying the Right Co-Founder

There's no easy formula for success and sometimes only time will tell if a business leader has made a good choice.
Ximena N. Larkin | 6 min read
Choose the Right Incubator for Your Startup
Ask Entrepreneur

Choose the Right Incubator for Your Startup

Our expert explains what factors should go into your decision.
Jason Johnson
How Budget-Conscious Startups Can Put Customers on a Pedestal
Customer Service

How Budget-Conscious Startups Can Put Customers on a Pedestal

The co-founder of a men's fashion site says it's possible for startups to deliver world-class service on a stringent budget.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
You're No Little Fish: Stand Out by Dominating Content Marketing
Content Marketing

You're No Little Fish: Stand Out by Dominating Content Marketing

Using content is cheaper and more effective than traditional advertising. Here are three things your strategy should entail.
Eric Siu | 4 min read