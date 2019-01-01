My Queue

Startup Advice

The Complete Guide to Building 'Buzz' and Getting Press for You and Your Business

Experts outline a plan of attack to get your company and your personal brand noticed.
Joan Oleck | 15 min read
8 Things You Need to Know Before Starting a Business

Bluemercury's Marla Beck and other successful founders share their advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.
The Oracles | 7 min read
The 5 Worst Tips I Received When Starting My Business

The key to seeking advice is knowing when to ignore a suggestion that goes against what your gut instinct is saying.
Kara Goldin | 7 min read
Starting a Small Business? This $20 Class Will Teach You How to Help It Thrive.

Barry Moltz shows students how to establish profitable, sustainable ventures across 15 hours of content.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Get Exclusive Access to Silicon Valley Trailblazers for Less Than $20

The CEOs of Redfin, Nextdoor, SurveyMonkey, and other Silicon Valley leaders offer their insights across 14 video lessons.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read

3 Tips Any Entrepreneur Needs to Hear Before Launching a Startup
Startup Advice

Don't hesistate to look to those around you for help.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Why You Should Rethink What It Means to Be a Great Mentor
Ready For Anything

The serial entrepreneur's next act is helping new entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground. He shares the advice he won't be giving them.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Instead of Thinking About What She Couldn't Change, This Female Founder Focused On Making Progress

Stephany Lapierre talks about how she built her company, despite the odds.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
The 11 Worst Pieces of Advice You'll Ever Hear (and What to Do Instead)
Business Advice

Some people's '2 cents' leaves you with just that.
The Oracles | 8 min read
An Open Letter to My 24-Year-Old Self
Startup Advice

Twelve top entrepreneurs share what they'd tell their younger selves.
The Oracles | 8 min read
The 8 Best Pieces of Business Advice I've Received In The Past 6 Months
The Treps

Words of wisdom from business leaders.
Yaniv Masjedi | 4 min read
Watch: Why Even Prepared People Don't Always Get a 'Yes' From a Pitch
Elevator Pitch

This week's episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" shows the importance of visuals in any presentation.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Watch: Sometimes Your Idea Is More Important Than How You Pitch It
Elevator Pitch

On this week's episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants show why you should be genuine, professional and realistic.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Why the Best Advice Comes From People Who Have Failed
Advice

If you've never known adversity, you can't help others overcome their own.
FounderMade | 2 min read
3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore
Myths

This terrible advice won't actually get you anywhere.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read