Startup America

U.S. Remains Dominant Force in Global Entrepreneurship... For Now
Starting a Business

U.S. Remains Dominant Force in Global Entrepreneurship... For Now

A new report from Ernst & Young says that while the U.S. is home to one of the best entrepreneurial environments in the world, there is no 'margin for complacency.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Startup Weekend and Startup America Partner to Jumpstart Global Entrepreneurship

Startup Weekend and Startup America Partner to Jumpstart Global Entrepreneurship

With the support of AOL Co-Founder Steve Case, new organization UP Global aims to accelerate startup communities around the world.
Jenna Goudreau | 3 min read
The Incubator Bringing Washington D.C.'s Entrepreneurs Together

The Incubator Bringing Washington D.C.'s Entrepreneurs Together

1776 Washington D.C.'s is 15,000-square-foot 'incubation platform' that includes an accelerator and co-working space.
Sarah Max | 4 min read
How Google Wants to Make Starting Up Easier for Entrepreneurs

How Google Wants to Make Starting Up Easier for Entrepreneurs

The search giant's head of global entrepreneurship outreach shares the company's goals with its new Google for Entrepreneurs site.
Jason Fell
Startup America's Scott Case on the Trends of SXSW 2012

Startup America's Scott Case on the Trends of SXSW 2012

Serial entrepreneur and Startup America CEO Scott Case gives his take on the trends coming out of this year's South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas.
Colleen DeBaise

