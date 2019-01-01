My Queue

Startup Awards Mexico

Convocatorias emprendedores

Gana 15,000 dólares y acelera tu negocio en Bruselas

Participa en los Startup Europe Awards México, un concurso que promueve el emprendimiento y la innovación abierta en el sector agroalimentario. Inscríbete antes del cinco de mayo.
Marisol García Fuentes | 5 min read