My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Budget

When Invoices Are Paid Late: the Crippling Effects Small Businesses Suffer (Infographic)
Invoices

When Invoices Are Paid Late: the Crippling Effects Small Businesses Suffer (Infographic)

If SMBs were paid on time, they could hire an additional 2.1 million employees -- and reduce U.S. unemployment by 27 percent.
Eyal Shinar | 3 min read
7 Ways to Build a Team With Little or No Money

7 Ways to Build a Team With Little or No Money

Offer stock options. Exchange your trade for another. Or just hire Aunt Betty.
Chris W. Dunn | 6 min read
3 Startup Fundamentals You Can Bootstrap When You Have No Money

3 Startup Fundamentals You Can Bootstrap When You Have No Money

Everything you absolutely need to launch online cost nearly nothing except your own effort.
Mike Taylor | 7 min read
Explore These 5 Options for Your Cash-Strapped Startup

Explore These 5 Options for Your Cash-Strapped Startup

The quest for startup capital is no walk in the park. Consider these three things you need to avoid.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
6 Financial Mistakes Small Businesses Make All the Time

6 Financial Mistakes Small Businesses Make All the Time

None are good for a company's bottom line.
Laura Entis | 1 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Stretch Your Travel Budget With Freebies and Discounts
Business Travel

5 Ways to Stretch Your Travel Budget With Freebies and Discounts

Business demands travel, regardless if you can barely afford it. Don't worry, there is always a deal to be had.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
How to Create a Budget for Your Startup
Starting a Business

How to Create a Budget for Your Startup

Failing to plan financially might mean you're unknowingly planning to fail. Learn how to develop short- and long-range plans to control your cash flow.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
4 Reasons Why a Realistic Startup Budget Is Key to Success
Startup Budget

4 Reasons Why a Realistic Startup Budget Is Key to Success

Dreams are likelier to come true when they are reality checked regularly.
Lindsey Carman | 4 min read
10 Tips for Marketing on a Shoestring Budget
Marketing Strategies

10 Tips for Marketing on a Shoestring Budget

There are several things you can do to grow your business without ruining your budget.
Patrick Schock | 4 min read
3 Ways to Run Disruptive Marketing Campaigns on a Budget
Marketing

3 Ways to Run Disruptive Marketing Campaigns on a Budget

When budgets are tight, knowing your customers and employing some clever tactics will go a long way in creating disruptive marketing campaigns that work.
Saul Colt | 4 min read
Delivering World-Class Service on a Startup Budget
Customer Service

Delivering World-Class Service on a Startup Budget

Top-notch customer service doesn't need to be costly. Here are three ways new ventures can provide amazing service without breaking the bank.
Vishaal Melwani | 4 min read
3 Social Media Marketing Plans for Every Startup Budget
Social Media Marketing

3 Social Media Marketing Plans for Every Startup Budget

You need a social media strategy, but how do you get started on a shoestring budget? Here are three options.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
Has Your Startup Earned the Right to Buy Chairs?
Starting a Business

Has Your Startup Earned the Right to Buy Chairs?

It may be common sense, but you should focus on what's actually important to your business, rather than aesthetics.
Tom Lotrecchiano and Joe Schmidt | 3 min read
6 Money-Saving Tips for Cash-Strapped Young ‘Treps
Starting a Business

6 Money-Saving Tips for Cash-Strapped Young ‘Treps

Business consultant Joshua Medcalf shares his advice for launching a business on a shoestring budget.
Joshua Medcalf | 3 min read
4 Ways to Stretch Your Startup Budget as a Student Trep
Starting a Business

4 Ways to Stretch Your Startup Budget as a Student Trep

College campuses are rife with money-saving opportunities. Here's where to look.
Marissa Hu | 3 min read