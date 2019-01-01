There are no Videos in your queue.
Startup Budget
Invoices
If SMBs were paid on time, they could hire an additional 2.1 million employees -- and reduce U.S. unemployment by 27 percent.
Offer stock options. Exchange your trade for another. Or just hire Aunt Betty.
Everything you absolutely need to launch online cost nearly nothing except your own effort.
The quest for startup capital is no walk in the park. Consider these three things you need to avoid.
None are good for a company's bottom line.
More From This Topic
Business Travel
Business demands travel, regardless if you can barely afford it. Don't worry, there is always a deal to be had.
Starting a Business
Failing to plan financially might mean you're unknowingly planning to fail. Learn how to develop short- and long-range plans to control your cash flow.
Startup Budget
Dreams are likelier to come true when they are reality checked regularly.
Marketing Strategies
There are several things you can do to grow your business without ruining your budget.
Marketing
When budgets are tight, knowing your customers and employing some clever tactics will go a long way in creating disruptive marketing campaigns that work.
Customer Service
Top-notch customer service doesn't need to be costly. Here are three ways new ventures can provide amazing service without breaking the bank.
Social Media Marketing
You need a social media strategy, but how do you get started on a shoestring budget? Here are three options.
Starting a Business
It may be common sense, but you should focus on what's actually important to your business, rather than aesthetics.
Starting a Business
Business consultant Joshua Medcalf shares his advice for launching a business on a shoestring budget.
Starting a Business
College campuses are rife with money-saving opportunities. Here's where to look.
