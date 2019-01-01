My Queue

startup challenges

5 Quick-Thinking Solutions That Saved Durable Businesses
5 Quick-Thinking Solutions That Saved Durable Businesses

No matter how well you plan or how far ahead you think, unexpected expenses and market shifts will catch you out. Then thinking on your feet alone will determine whether your company survives.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
'It Wasn't Easy'; Mompreneurs Share Their Most Difficult Moments

'It Wasn't Easy'; Mompreneurs Share Their Most Difficult Moments

They are their kids' real superheroes who manage home and office in an incredible manner
Komal Nathani | 8 min read
How Can You Look Beyond the Usual Startup Challenges

How Can You Look Beyond the Usual Startup Challenges

If one has to weather the startup storm, they have to look beyond these 'initial' challenges.
Senthil Natarajan | 4 min read
#5 Challenges Entrepreneurs Face While Building a Brand

#5 Challenges Entrepreneurs Face While Building a Brand

Before building a startup, it is imperative to create a brand for yourself and influence people with your thoughts
Pavan Belagatti | 6 min read
The Bumpy Start-up Ride

The Bumpy Start-up Ride

A seemingly great idea is not all that great when it faces execution challenges, forcing entrepreneurs to turn to the trial-and-error method
Vikram Beri | 5 min read