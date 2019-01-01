My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

startup china

Esta startup china está por valer más que Uber
Startups

Esta startup china está por valer más que Uber

Y no, no se trata de su rival Didi Chuxing, sino de una app de noticias llamada Bytedance, que próximamente alcanzará un valor de 75 mil millones de dólares.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read