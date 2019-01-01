There are no Videos in your queue.
Startup Cities
Best Cities
If you have big entrepreneurial dreams -- but still want a life – you should pursue them in a midsized city.
Silicon Valley and New York aren't the only places to launch a high-tech career.
7 min read
Forget Silicon Valley -- these five cities are thriving.
Silicon Valley's skyrocketing cost of living has become anything but livable. Industry talent is looking elsewhere for opportunity.
Find out which cities are the best as you make plans to start a small business.
Entrepreneurs
A new report from the Kauffman Foundation pinpoints where you'll find the most startup opportunity across the country.
Starting a Business
All across America there are cities eager for the energy that entrepreneurs have in abundance.
Startup Anywhere
According to Steve Case, cities and communities need to focus on the three I's.
Startup Cities
Where is your ground? That's sometimes the most essential question.
Jobs
You don't have to buy a one-way ticket to one of the country's most expensive markets to launch your tech career.
Startup Cities
Quality of life and community connections matter more than the quantity of new companies in a given city, according to the study.
tech hubs
You are likely to find tech startups taking root wherever you find a good university in a lively city with sunny weather.
Nashville
The capital of Tennessee is fostering a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs. Here's why.
Startup Cities
Reno, Nev., for one, is recasting its image as a faded gambling town.
Startup Cities
'The Second City' is fast becoming the Silicon Valley of B2B startups.
