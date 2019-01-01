There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Startup Culture
Culture
Founders don't really control company culture but they powerfully influence it.
The best way to stay competitive is to open up to the power of true diversity.
Treat everyone with respect, from the chairman of the board to the part-time maintenance worker.
Applying this notion to your team will strengthen company culture, boost employee morale, and bolster the bottom line.
Your team members take cues from what you say and do -- but also subtle signals, like what you wear.
More From This Topic
Startup Culture
Working lean in startup mode should not end when your business has moved to the next stage in its lifecycle.
Startup Culture
Hiring dilutes your culture unless, along with resumes and skill sets, you look at a candidate's personal alignment with your company's core values.
Company Culture
Know your strengths, share your values, and work to build an unstoppable team.
Startup Culture
You need to grow but you can't afford to lose your scrappy startup roots.
Long Hours
The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Corporate Culture
Culture is the everyday reality of organizational life. What are you doing to develop yours?
Startup Culture
Realize that your vibe as founder sets a tone, and that every action, inaction and interaction builds that out until it becomes your corporate culture.
Company Culture
Nurturing an enjoyable environment helps retain your best team members and removes a lot of stress.
Company Culture
Our Nikes represent the journeys that brought us all together and the meaningful work that unites us.
Startup Culture
Dogs in the office, kegs and ping-pong tables are no longer as cool as they once were. So, how about a brand new model?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?