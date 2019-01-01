My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Culture

10 Myths About Workplace Culture I Really Wish I Had Known Before I Started
Culture

10 Myths About Workplace Culture I Really Wish I Had Known Before I Started

Founders don't really control company culture but they powerfully influence it.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How to Make Your Startup Team More Diverse

How to Make Your Startup Team More Diverse

The best way to stay competitive is to open up to the power of true diversity.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees

6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees

Treat everyone with respect, from the chairman of the board to the part-time maintenance worker.
John Rampton | 5 min read
What Got You Here Will Get You There

What Got You Here Will Get You There

Applying this notion to your team will strengthen company culture, boost employee morale, and bolster the bottom line.
Jeremy Miller | 5 min read
When You're a Leader, Everything You Do Has an Impact

When You're a Leader, Everything You Do Has an Impact

Your team members take cues from what you say and do -- but also subtle signals, like what you wear.
Steve Blank | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Reasons to Keep a Startup Mindset for the Long Haul
Startup Culture

5 Reasons to Keep a Startup Mindset for the Long Haul

Working lean in startup mode should not end when your business has moved to the next stage in its lifecycle.
Sue Vestri | 5 min read
How to Grow Your Company Without Losing Its Culture
Startup Culture

How to Grow Your Company Without Losing Its Culture

Hiring dilutes your culture unless, along with resumes and skill sets, you look at a candidate's personal alignment with your company's core values.
Meghan M. Biro | 4 min read
How to Build a Great Startup Culture
Company Culture

How to Build a Great Startup Culture

Know your strengths, share your values, and work to build an unstoppable team.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
Scaling Your Startup Without Sacrificing Your Culture of Innovation
Startup Culture

Scaling Your Startup Without Sacrificing Your Culture of Innovation

You need to grow but you can't afford to lose your scrappy startup roots.
Daniel Newman | 5 min read
Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart
Long Hours

Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart

The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Steve Blank | 6 min read
6 Steps to Building a Strong Company Culture
Corporate Culture

6 Steps to Building a Strong Company Culture

Culture is the everyday reality of organizational life. What are you doing to develop yours?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
Instill a Strong, Positive Company Culture -- From Go!
Startup Culture

Instill a Strong, Positive Company Culture -- From Go!

Realize that your vibe as founder sets a tone, and that every action, inaction and interaction builds that out until it becomes your corporate culture.
Michael Georgiou | 6 min read
4 Ways to Cultivate a Culture Worthy of Top Industry Talent
Company Culture

4 Ways to Cultivate a Culture Worthy of Top Industry Talent

Nurturing an enjoyable environment helps retain your best team members and removes a lot of stress.
Ben Simkin | 5 min read
Why I Bought 100 Pairs of Sneakers for My Team
Company Culture

Why I Bought 100 Pairs of Sneakers for My Team

Our Nikes represent the journeys that brought us all together and the meaningful work that unites us.
Mark Ghermezian | 4 min read
Startup Culture 2.0: Why Kegs No Longer Cut It
Startup Culture

Startup Culture 2.0: Why Kegs No Longer Cut It

Dogs in the office, kegs and ping-pong tables are no longer as cool as they once were. So, how about a brand new model?
Scott King | 4 min read