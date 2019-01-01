My Queue

startup ecosystem

Unlocking the Potential of Mumbai's Startup Ecosystem
Startups

Unlocking the Potential of Mumbai's Startup Ecosystem

The third largest home for startups in the country, Mumbai has many hidden gems
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
10 Years Challenge: How Startups Have Changed the Daily Lives of Individuals

10 Years Challenge: How Startups Have Changed the Daily Lives of Individuals

If technology was asked to take part in the 10-year challenge, wherein it could display its transformation from 2009 to 2019, we'd definitely be blown away
Surajit Das | 4 min read
This Enterprise Helps Government and Corporates Meet their Innovation Goals

This Enterprise Helps Government and Corporates Meet their Innovation Goals

DCF's CEO Lakshmi Potluri shares her view on the Indian startup ecosystem
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
European Tech Ecosystem: A Look at the Rising Trends

European Tech Ecosystem: A Look at the Rising Trends

Is London the Silicon Valley of Europe? Wait, there is more to Europe than just London; here is what a few reports have to say about the emerging tech trends and innovative cities in the region
Diksha Dutta | 7 min read
Looking for Funds? Here's What You Need to do

Looking for Funds? Here's What You Need to do

Investing in a startup at an early stage has always been deemed risky by the funding community
Aastha Singal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Decoding The Global Wings
Global Expansion

Decoding The Global Wings

Gone are the days when global expansion was possible for only the likes of Tatas and Ambanis
Anindita Ganguly | 4 min read
Why are there Less Women VCs in the Indian Startup Ecosystem?

Why are there Less Women VCs in the Indian Startup Ecosystem?

"The statistics are abysmal: Only 7% of women are partners at top 100 VC firms"
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
How Important is the Founder's Educational Pedigree?
Education

How Important is the Founder's Educational Pedigree?

Good educational pedigree often results in numerous downstream benefits in the start-up ecosystem
Devang Mehta | 5 min read
Organizational Success is Only as Functional as the Ecosystem That Supports it
startup ecosystem

Organizational Success is Only as Functional as the Ecosystem That Supports it

India has steadily strengthened its place into becoming one of the most vibrant landscapes for start-ups, and in terms of sheer volume – with around 5,200 start-ups in 2017
Sreedevi Devireddy | 9 min read
#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List
Ease Of Doing Businesss

#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List

It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list
Sahiba Khan | 6 min read
How to Approach an Investor for Your Startup
Pitching Investors

How to Approach an Investor for Your Startup

Personal financial track record usually works as a proof for investors
Yash Sharma | 4 min read
This Leader has Made Assam the Leading Economy Among 7 NE States
startup ecosystem

This Leader has Made Assam the Leading Economy Among 7 NE States

Assam, under him, has lately won the award for 'Best NorthEastern State' showing manufacturing excellence in an ASSOCHAM event
Sahiba Khan | 2 min read
Here's India's Top #46 Technology Incubators
Incubators

Here's India's Top #46 Technology Incubators

While start-ups and investments went through restructuring, the mentorship and support ecosystem has only gone from strength to strength
Sandeep Soni | 14 min read
Factors Influencing Paradigm Shift in India's Logistics Sector
Logistics

Factors Influencing Paradigm Shift in India's Logistics Sector

Implementation of GST was to push organized logistics industry and also improve cost structure for the industry
Sumit Sharma | 6 min read
Providing an Ecosystem for Ideation
startup ecosystem

Providing an Ecosystem for Ideation

A people's person is what Kharge can be called, as he approaches the start-ups by asking for updates just like a regular venture capitalist or fund.
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read