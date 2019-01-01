My Queue

Startup Failure

3 Marketing Mistakes That Kill Tech Startups
Marketing Mistakes

3 Marketing Mistakes That Kill Tech Startups

You'll never reach unicorn status if you make one of these mistakes.
Inna Semenyuk | 5 min read
5 Epic Product Fails and the Lessons They Can Teach Your Small Business

5 Epic Product Fails and the Lessons They Can Teach Your Small Business

Remember the Juicero? The Zune? Those globs of gelatin floating in Orbitz soft drink bottles like drinkable lava lamps?
Katie Lundin | 6 min read
Infographic: The 20 Most Common Reasons Startups Fail and How to Avoid Them

Infographic: The 20 Most Common Reasons Startups Fail and How to Avoid Them

These do's and don'ts can make or break your startup.
Matt Sweetwood | 5 min read
10 Reasons Why 7 Out of 10 Businesses Fail Within 10 Years

10 Reasons Why 7 Out of 10 Businesses Fail Within 10 Years

There's a fierce tide of potential for failure in business. Half of all businesses won't make it to the five-year mark.
R.L. Adams | 10 min read
7 Reasons Your First Business Will Fail

7 Reasons Your First Business Will Fail

If you understand why this is the case, you'll be able to better prepare yourself and potentially avoid some of the pitfalls of first-time business ownership.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Brutal Challenges on the Path to Personal Success
Personal Development

5 Brutal Challenges on the Path to Personal Success

Your biggest obstacle is you.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 5 min read
3 Reasons Tech Startups Fall Into a Death Spiral
Startup Failure

3 Reasons Tech Startups Fall Into a Death Spiral

Instant failure would be better than a long and slow demise from diminishing returns.
Harry Red | 5 min read
Why do Start-ups Fail? Revenue May Be the No. 1 Reason.
Business Failure

Why do Start-ups Fail? Revenue May Be the No. 1 Reason.

And a the failure to differentiate your product is a key reason for that lack of revenue.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
The 6 Main Reasons Businesses Fail and How to Avoid Each
Business Failure

The 6 Main Reasons Businesses Fail and How to Avoid Each

It is impossible to achieve success if we are not aware of the most common pitfalls that make businesses fail.
Luis E. Romero | 6 min read
The 6-Step Process for Rebounding After a Business Failure
Failure

The 6-Step Process for Rebounding After a Business Failure

Failure sucks. But pick yourself up, cop to your mistakes and start a new business, already.
Neil Patel | 7 min read
Companies Fail When Leadership Isn't Ready to Seize Opportunity
Business Failure

Companies Fail When Leadership Isn't Ready to Seize Opportunity

Most company failures can be avoided if leaders understand the variables that give rise to failure.
Michael DiBenedetto | 4 min read
Why Hoping You Fail Is How I Wish You the Best
Failure

Why Hoping You Fail Is How I Wish You the Best

Failing is the soul crushing stage you must pass through to ever appreciate success.
Mark Peter Davis | 2 min read
If Your Business Flops, It's Probably Due to One of These 7 Causes
Startups

If Your Business Flops, It's Probably Due to One of These 7 Causes

Ninety percent of startups fail within a few years. Be aware of the common sources of failure so you can work to avoid the pitfalls.
Larry Alton | 6 min read
What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup
Failure

What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup

Every flop is worthwhile. Here, how a dead-end subscription startup shaped its founders.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)
Startups

Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)

There are nine categories of problems, and office space isn't one of them.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read