My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Finance

We Got Funded: Social Media Monitoring Startup Crowd Analyzer Raises US$1.1 Million In Funding
Startup Funding

We Got Funded: Social Media Monitoring Startup Crowd Analyzer Raises US$1.1 Million In Funding

In its endeavor to revolutionize the social media marketing industry, the startup has raised US$1.1 million in a pre-Series A round
Sindhu Hariharan | 5 min read
We Got Funded: The Luxury Closet Founder Kunal Kapoor On The Startup's US$8.7 Million Growth Funding

We Got Funded: The Luxury Closet Founder Kunal Kapoor On The Startup's US$8.7 Million Growth Funding

The Luxury Closet is a Dubai-based luxury e-commerce portal that specially focuses on the pre-owned segment.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read
We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost

We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost

The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to further build on their accomplishments, and is looking at making focused investments in the areas of product research, operations management, and talent.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read
We Got Funded: Bahrain-Born Food Tech Startup Eat On Its Recent Fundraising Win

We Got Funded: Bahrain-Born Food Tech Startup Eat On Its Recent Fundraising Win

Existing investors Tenmou, Pinnacle, and 500 Startups also took part in this round, and with this, the total funds raised by Eat are now at US$3.4 million.
Sindhu Hariharan | 8 min read
Jordan-Based Agri Tech Startup Nestrom Raises Seed Funding From Regional Investors

Jordan-Based Agri Tech Startup Nestrom Raises Seed Funding From Regional Investors

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah, and Shadi Al Shalabi in early 2017, Nestrom focuses on "delivering high-end, easy to deploy agricultural software products and solutions," and says that they aspire to "transform all farms into smart farms."
Sindhu Hariharan | 2 min read

More From This Topic

MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: Heather Henyon, Founder, WAIN
Investors

MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: Heather Henyon, Founder, WAIN

Investors are out with their forecasts for the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem money and they are bullish, to say the least.
Tamara Pupic | 2 min read
Eventtus Raises US$2 Million From Algebra Ventures And 500 Startups
Startups

Eventtus Raises US$2 Million From Algebra Ventures And 500 Startups

With the new investment, Eventtus is all set to take itself up a notch.
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read
10 Ways First-Time Entrepreneurs Can Better Their Startup's Chances At Fundraising
Growth Strategies

10 Ways First-Time Entrepreneurs Can Better Their Startup's Chances At Fundraising

A few tips for the first-time founders who are looking for funding right now in the MENA region.
Hasan Haider | 6 min read
What Investors Want: MEVP's Walid Hanna On Assessing Enterprises For Investment
Startup Finance

What Investors Want: MEVP's Walid Hanna On Assessing Enterprises For Investment

Walid Hanna, Founding Partner and CEO, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), talks about the launch of the fund and what they hope to entail with the fund.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 6 min read
Jordan-Based Home Design Startup Darpedia Raises Angel Investment
Startup Finance

Jordan-Based Home Design Startup Darpedia Raises Angel Investment

Darpedia, a platform connecting homeowners with interior design professionals, has raised US$200,000 from two undisclosed regional angel investors.
Sindhu Hariharan | 4 min read
Dubai-Based E-Grocery App El Grocer Gets Ready To Scale On Crowd Power
Startups

Dubai-Based E-Grocery App El Grocer Gets Ready To Scale On Crowd Power

When the startup recently decided to raise funds to scale up further, el Grocer chose to step away from the venture capital route, and instead tried crowdfunding to help fuel its growth.
Sindhu Hariharan | 9 min read
6 Money Habits That Could Cripple Your Business Over Time
Startup Finance

6 Money Habits That Could Cripple Your Business Over Time

Your company's finances may be discouraging, but don't worry: You can still make that monetary U-turn to success.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Tunisian Big Data Startup Datavora Raises Funding To Support E-Commerce Ventures
Startup Finance

Tunisian Big Data Startup Datavora Raises Funding To Support E-Commerce Ventures

With a proprietary technology, the startup "crawls" websites and marketplaces to collect e-commerce data on a global scale, and analyzes and interprets results in real-time to aid decision-making.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read
Get Your Money's Worth: What Investors Should Look For In A Startup
Startup Finance

Get Your Money's Worth: What Investors Should Look For In A Startup

The key determinant of funding for angel investors (or any investor in general) is to understand if the company they are interested in is fundable or not.
Erkki Aaltonen | 5 min read
When Invoices Are Paid Late: the Crippling Effects Small Businesses Suffer (Infographic)
Invoices

When Invoices Are Paid Late: the Crippling Effects Small Businesses Suffer (Infographic)

If SMBs were paid on time, they could hire an additional 2.1 million employees -- and reduce U.S. unemployment by 27 percent.
Eyal Shinar | 3 min read