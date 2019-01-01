My Queue

Startup Financing

Strapped for Cash? Three Modern Ways To Take Out A Small Business Loan.
Ready For Anything

Diversify your fundraising strategy.
Sarah Austin | 5 min read
Starting a Small Business? This $20 Class Will Teach You How to Help It Thrive.

Barry Moltz shows students how to establish profitable, sustainable ventures across 15 hours of content.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
What Pig Poop Taught Me About Growing a 20-Year-Old Business

Don't discount alternative funding sources and creative revenue streams. To get through the toughest times, companies must do whatever it takes.
Randy Paynter | 6 min read
The Surprising Amount of Money That Most Entrepreneurs Start Their Businesses With

A new survey from financial services platform Kabbage reveals just how low that number can be.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.

Not only that, under 3% investment professionals at VC firms are black or Latinx. Meet some up and coming entrepreneurs and investors that are working to change the game.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read

Should You Run More Than One Company?
Growth Strategies

It may sound masochistic, but these founders have found success with parallel entrepreneurship.
Amy Wilkinson | 7 min read
This Serial Entrepreneur Shares the Surprising Confidence Strategy That Helped Her Build a Billion-Dollar Business

Kabbage's Kathryn Petralia explains why knowledge is power.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Why Tech Startups Can't Seem to Stop Flushing Cash Down the Toilet
Startup Financing

Companies with more money than sense might survive for a time, but only those with a good business model and good business-building habits will succeed.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)
Small Business Loans

Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read
2018 Is Shaping Up as a Pivotal Year for African-American Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

A nationwide ecosystem of accelerators, investment funds and conferences is strengthening black business ownership.
Jaia Thomas | 5 min read
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan
Startup Financing

Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
How to Qualify for a Business Startup Loan
Startup Financing

New businesses may find it difficult to qualify for traditional bank loans. But don't lose hope. You still have plenty of options.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Fintech Disruptors are Changing How Entrepreneurs Invest and Raise Capital
FinTech

Toss traditional out the window. Be creative finding funding.
Rehan Ijaz | 7 min read
How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time
Small Business Financing

Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Jared Hecht | 4 min read
5 Tips for Financing Your Startup
Startups

In any economic climate, it is challenging to find the funds to set up a business.
Kimberly de Silva | 5 min read