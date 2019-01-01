My Queue

startup founders

Re-Integrating Founders: Becoming Normal Again
Founders

What to do after you founded your company. It can be tricky to find some kind of normalcy.
Mark Peter Davis | 4 min read
3 Things Besides Money You Need to Start a Successful Business

Knowledge and expertise, embodied in a strategic plan, properly executed, can make all the difference for your startup.
Anthony Tumbiolo | 5 min read
5 Qualities Angel Investors Want in Founders

Are drive, passion and smarts enough to impress investors?
Tim Berry | 5 min read