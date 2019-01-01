My Queue

Startup Help

Personal Assistant

Examine your business strategy before you make a decision.
Heather Markel | 6 min read
The Top 7 Legal Documents for Every Startup

Put each of these in place sooner than later to avoid costly legal battles down the road.
Matthew Faustman | 5 min read
From A to Z: 200 Essential Resources for Entrepreneurs Building a Business

It is a very long journey from great idea to functioning business but, happily, there is help available every step of the way.
John Rampton | 15+ min read
7 Business Leaders Share the Best and Worst Advice They've Heard

Pros share what advice is worth taking and what advice you can ignore.
Grant Davis | 2 min read
3 Mistakes to Avoid When Working With a Virtual Assistant

Even though virtual assistants are meant to make an entrepreneur's life easier, founders can make mistakes working with them -- causing more headaches than good.
Dorie Clark | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Ready to Launch

Take This Final Exam to See If You Are Ready to Launch Your Startup

An entrepreneur devoted to a good idea is more likely to succeed than a hesitant entrepreneur with a great idea.
Edmond Dougherty | 6 min read
Mentorship

This Firm Offers Startups Mentorship For a Fee, Not an Equity Stake

Knowledge powerhouse GLG just turned the startup mentorship model on its head, but small potatoes need not apply. Here's the inside scoop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Growth Strategies

3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Kindergarteners

Don't over-think it: Embrace your inner 5-year-old and go with your gut.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read
Starting a Business

Editor's Note: Entrepreneurs and Defining an Era

The vision and actions of entrepreneurs are changing the world. And you're a part of it.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Starting a Business

Mentor Notes

Finding a great mentor is crucial, but it takes a lot of legwork. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
Starting a Business

Growing Up

Want to start an artistic business? A creative incubator could be just what you need to come out of your shell.
Nichole L. Torres | 4 min read
Starting a Business

Why Business Owners Need Angels

Get in touch with an angel, says one entrepreneurâ€”and we don't mean angel investorâ€”and you might find the help you need in starting and growing your business.
Cliff Ennico | 4 min read
Starting a Business

Easy Does It?

Instant e-commerce storefronts are quick, but that doesn't mean they make your job easy.
Talicia A. Flint | 2 min read
Starting a Business

Peep Peep

In a business climate where the line between laying the golden egg and becoming poultry is a fine one, can an incubator provide the help you need?
Cynthia Harrington | 8 min read
Starting a Business

They Got Spirit, Yes, They Do

With the help of Students in Free Enterprise, these students at Flagler College started two businesses.
Peter Kooiman | 4 min read