startup hiring

Validate Your Startup Idea by Doing the Things That Don't Scale
Starting Up

Validate Your Startup Idea by Doing the Things That Don't Scale

Scaling happens when you roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with solving real problems and selling quickly before hiring in response to demand.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business

A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business

If you think success means you can check out, you've failed already.
Eyal Ronen | 5 min read
Stop! You're Setting up Your Hiring Manager to Fail!

Stop! You're Setting up Your Hiring Manager to Fail!

Implement these four practices to support your manager in the very important function of finding you the best talent.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason

Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason

You quit your job to start your own company. Your first employee left a steady gig to follow you.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read
Poaching Kills Relationships. Instead: Consider Mining a 'Business-Relationship' Graph.

Poaching Kills Relationships. Instead: Consider Mining a 'Business-Relationship' Graph.

Before becoming president, Donald Trump had one. Why don't you?
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read

More From This Topic

4 Things to Remember When You're Recruiting Goal-Oriented Talent
Hiring Employees

4 Things to Remember When You're Recruiting Goal-Oriented Talent

Think that work-life balance, remote work opportunities and unlimited PTO are primarily what candidates are looking for? You're wrong.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
Why Being Clueless Can Be a Great Thing
Entrepreneur Mindset

Why Being Clueless Can Be a Great Thing

How hiring our first salesperson led me to recognize that cluelessness is at the heart of entrepreneurship.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
6 Ways to Justify Hiring a UI Designer
startup hiring

6 Ways to Justify Hiring a UI Designer

Key stakeholders will perk up when they hear about lowering development costs and increasing revenue.
Ellie Martin | 5 min read
10 Steps to Hiring Your Startup's World-Beating A-Team
startup hiring

10 Steps to Hiring Your Startup's World-Beating A-Team

Hiring the right team is the one thing you have to get right. Few founders do.
Miriam Rivera | 6 min read
3 Prudent Hiring Practices to Acquire the Best Talent
Hiring Tips

3 Prudent Hiring Practices to Acquire the Best Talent

For starters, have you ever considered that there actually is a substitute for experience?
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
The Case for Hiring Employees With Zero Experience
Hiring Employees

The Case for Hiring Employees With Zero Experience

The key to making a successful hire is to know how that individual will approach each new task.
David Royce | 5 min read
How to Become Better at Hiring Sales Reps
Hiring Sales Pros

How to Become Better at Hiring Sales Reps

The traditional hiring process is unfair to both employee and employer. Here's how to work around that.
Danny Wong | 4 min read
The 4 Punishing Costs of Making a Bad Hire
Hiring

The 4 Punishing Costs of Making a Bad Hire

The financial wreckage wrought by hiring the wrong person is much too often hidden from the founder's notice.
Adam Robinson | 4 min read
Personality Tests: Helpful Tool or Lazy Shortcut?
Personality Type

Personality Tests: Helpful Tool or Lazy Shortcut?

Just as a map is not the territory, neither is a personality type the person you're hiring. Be a team builder, not a exam proctor.
George Deeb | 6 min read
7 Critical Traits to Look For In Early Hires
Hiring

7 Critical Traits to Look For In Early Hires

Your first few hires can mean the difference between success and failure. Here's a few traits to look for when hiring early on.
Iman Jalali | 6 min read