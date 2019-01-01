There are no Videos in your queue.
Startup India
Sources reveal genuine tax liabilities are being pushed under the guise of angel tax by some startup players. At a time when the India government is attempting to create a startup-friendly ecosystem, how will it address woes of genuine startups? How will India become #1?
"In the initial phase of a startup, before any sales could happen, the company must prove that a market could exist"
The freedom to experiment, innovate and create provided by Indian constitution has promoted the spurring of entrepreneurship in the country
We've have achieved success in creating a workforce which was ready for the IT boom some years ago and we have the potential to achieve similar things in other sectors too
An initiative by PM Modi which has the potential to change the face of the startup culture in India and hence explore it's depth
Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
These 15 entrepreneurs are not solving any earth-shattering issues but adding the necessary value to life fulfilling aspirations of people
"Getting a bank loan for a new business idea is a big challenge in India for a woman entrepreneur"
Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Experts believe that a physical hub gives you the opportunity to be a part of a community
DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek has also announced that they have approached the Union Cabinet for an INR 2000 crore fund for startups
In the last 6 months, I have seen a disruption; paradigm shift to be seen in the coming years says OLX India Country Head.
It is nurtured by young achievers with a zeal to excel and the confidence to take on any challenge head on.
For starters, it must be accepted that the idea of a software being 'unbreakable', as has been utilized by many, is extremely impractical and hazardous.
How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
