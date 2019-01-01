My Queue

In India, Startups are at War with the Government. Where will the Buck Stop?
In India, Startups are at War with the Government. Where will the Buck Stop?

Sources reveal genuine tax liabilities are being pushed under the guise of angel tax by some startup players. At a time when the India government is attempting to create a startup-friendly ecosystem, how will it address woes of genuine startups? How will India become #1?
Aashika Jain | 7 min read
Why a Startup Needs to Find its Customers First

Why a Startup Needs to Find its Customers First

"In the initial phase of a startup, before any sales could happen, the company must prove that a market could exist"
Pranav Jain | 5 min read
#RepublicDay: Cracking the Code Behind India's Entrepreneurial Evolution

#RepublicDay: Cracking the Code Behind India's Entrepreneurial Evolution

The freedom to experiment, innovate and create provided by Indian constitution has promoted the spurring of entrepreneurship in the country
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce

Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce

We've have achieved success in creating a workforce which was ready for the IT boom some years ago and we have the potential to achieve similar things in other sectors too
Vasim Shaikh | 4 min read
PMOs Startup India Initiative is Paving the Way For a New Crop of Entrepreneurs

PMOs Startup India Initiative is Paving the Way For a New Crop of Entrepreneurs

An initiative by PM Modi which has the potential to change the face of the startup culture in India and hence explore it's depth
Vineet Singh | 6 min read

How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle
How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle

Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
How Creative Entrepreneurs Are Designing a Great Future
How Creative Entrepreneurs Are Designing a Great Future

These 15 entrepreneurs are not solving any earth-shattering issues but adding the necessary value to life fulfilling aspirations of people
Ritu Marya | 2 min read
Why Do Female-owned Businesses Face Obstacles in Funding

Why Do Female-owned Businesses Face Obstacles in Funding

"Getting a bank loan for a new business idea is a big challenge in India for a woman entrepreneur"
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?
What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?

Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Puneet Gupta & Amber Gupta | 4 min read
Virtual Vs Brick & Mortar Hubs. What's Your Startups' Choice?
Virtual Vs Brick & Mortar Hubs. What's Your Startups' Choice?

Experts believe that a physical hub gives you the opportunity to be a part of a community
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
#3 Ways the Launch of Startup India Hub will Help Entrepreneurs
#3 Ways the Launch of Startup India Hub will Help Entrepreneurs

DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek has also announced that they have approached the Union Cabinet for an INR 2000 crore fund for startups
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'
'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'

In the last 6 months, I have seen a disruption; paradigm shift to be seen in the coming years says OLX India Country Head.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Can Sustaining A Small Business Be More Daunting Than Sustaining A Start-Up?
Can Sustaining A Small Business Be More Daunting Than Sustaining A Start-Up?

It is nurtured by young achievers with a zeal to excel and the confidence to take on any challenge head on.
Sunil Gupta | 5 min read
Critical Factors That Makes The Digitalization Scary And Sensational
Critical Factors That Makes The Digitalization Scary And Sensational

For starters, it must be accepted that the idea of a software being 'unbreakable', as has been utilized by many, is extremely impractical and hazardous.
Bhavik Sarkhedi | 8 min read
The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India
The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India

How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
Sanjay Bhargava | 5 min read