Startup Investment

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less
Franchise 500

These low-cost franchises are worth your time, energy and investment.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
2 Harsh Experiences Convinced Me Never to Invest in Friends' Companies

How do you avoid the drama-filled minefield that can result when a friend pressures you for financial support? Try these 4 responses.
Alex Gold | 6 min read
3 Ways Women Owners of Early-Stage Companies Can Fight Adversity

Only 11 percent of venture capital firm partners are women, which explains why men get funded so disproportionately more. So, what are you going to do about this?
Linda Ginac | 6 min read
OMG: 5 Investors/Groups Who Passed on Brilliant Ideas ... and on Windfalls Worth Millions

Who could have foreseen that the Beatles would become the biggest rock band of all time?
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
I've Raised Over $20 Million for My Businesses. Here's How to Get the Attention of Venture Capitalists.

Think big and pitch with passion.
Neil Patel | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Show Me the Money! Best Practices for Raising Capital for Your Startup.
Pitching Investors

If investors can see through you, and it's evident that their money is all you want, the only thing they'll show you is the door.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
4 Investments Every Startup Owner Should Make This Year
Networking

First, start with the 'Rule of 200,' which will require you to reach out to 10 people per day.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
What Slow Exits Mean to Startup Investors
Startup Funding

Since the end of the Internet 1.0 boom in 2001, the time to exit for the average venture-capital-backed company has more than doubled.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
How to Avoid Dangerous Investors and Possible Embezzlement
Investors

One of my friends stole $700,000 from me. Don't let that happen to you.
Tim Linnet | 4 min read
These 8 Disciplines Define a Fundable Entrepreneur
Startup Investment

Register your intellectual property and demonstrate a customer focus early; just do these things in the right sequence.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Why Venture Capital Deals Stay in Silicon Valley
Venture Capital

The growing concentration of venture capital investments in Silicon Valley creates a problem for policymakers in other regions.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
How Investors Choose Startups to Finance
Venture Capital

Early-stage investors gather very little information when making a decision. But that makes perfect sense.
Scott Shane | 5 min read
Inside the Smart Game of Late Fundraising Rounds
VC Funding

Late-stage capital is more common now. Here are 3 reasons why.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
5 Modern Truths About Raising Early-Stage Capital
Startup Investment

Given that investors increasingly are sophisticated and involved in networks, startup entrepreneurs need to understand the early-stage investment environment.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
7 Ways to Build Rock-Solid Relationships With Your Investors
Angel Investors

They may not be your BFFs, but they can be crucial to your future.
Gideon Kimbrell | 4 min read