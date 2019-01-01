My Queue

Startup Lessons

5 Startup Lessons That Could Have Saved Me 5 Years
Startup Lessons

5 Startup Lessons That Could Have Saved Me 5 Years

Want to overcome some of the hurdles of starting a business? These tips will help you reach the finish line faster.
Martin Welker | 9 min read
What Crossing the Arctic Ocean Taught This VC about Entrepreneurship

What Crossing the Arctic Ocean Taught This VC about Entrepreneurship

Four lessons from an incredible adventure to remember
Collin West | 5 min read
10 Things You Can Expect During Your First 10 Years of Business

10 Things You Can Expect During Your First 10 Years of Business

Chances are, nothing will go exactly a planned.
Allen Lau | 9 min read
5 Things Being a Marine Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur

5 Things Being a Marine Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur

No, it's not the combat skills that transfer to startups. It's what the Corps teaches about planning, people and pivoting that this veteran applies to his business.
Kevin Dougherty | 6 min read
7 Ways to Lead Successful Entrepreneurial Teams

7 Ways to Lead Successful Entrepreneurial Teams

Leadership allows entrepreneurs to meet and overcome every challenge that arises.
Phillip Kingston | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business
Startup Lessons

Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business

Just when you think you have it all figured out, you learn that you don't.
Mark Asquith | 12 min read
Four Business Lessons I Learned While Working At Wendy's
Growing a Business

Four Business Lessons I Learned While Working At Wendy's

A well-orchestrated set of efficiently managed resources is the difference between business success and business failure.
Maher El-Abdallah | 7 min read